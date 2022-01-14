Admirals Fall to South Carolina in Friday Night Tilt
January 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
CHARLESTON, SC - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, fell to the South Carolina Stingrays 6-4 on Friday Night.
The Admirals were playing their first game in seven days after their games against the Jacksonville Icemen were postponed. Norfolk broke the score open late in the first period on an Alex Tonge goal. Tonge's goal was his 13th of the season, and extended his point streak to five games.
An Aidan Brown holding penalty just 26 seconds into the second period would set the Stingrays up with a man advantage. The Stingrays utilized the power play and tied the game up only 33 seconds into the period on a goal by Justin Florek.
The Admirals continued their offensive performance later in the period, scoring three times within four minutes. Cody Milan scored on a pass from Matt Carey to retake the lead for Norfolk. A Chase Lang penalty would give the Stingrays another power play, which would lead to back-to-back short-handed goals by Carey and Brown.
The Stingrays had won just twice when trailing after two periods of play this season. The Admirals had all the momentum going into the final period. But Andrew Cherniwchan scored just 33 seconds into the period in what turned out to be a disastrous period for Norfolk. Cherniwchan would score two more goals, Derek Gentile would add two goals of his own, and the Stingrays would go on to win, 6-4.
The Admirals are back in action Saturday night at 6:05 when they take on the Stingrays once again.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
