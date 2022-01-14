Wichita, Rapid City Round Two Tonight

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, continues its three-game series against Rapid City tonight at 7:05 p.m.

Last night, the Rush scored three-unanswered goals to pull away from the Thunder for a 4-1 win. Wichita leads the season-series 2-1-1-0. All-time, the Thunder are 44-43-11 against Rapid City and 19-25-5 at home against the Rush.

Michal Stinil recorded his fourth goal of the season last night, giving him points in five of his last seven outings. Cam Clarke has points in four-straight games. Brayden Watts added his team-leading 24th assist of the year last night, giving him 31 points and a new career-high in that category.

One of the key moments from last night's game came in the first period with the Thunder leading 1-0. Wichita was awarded a two-man advantage, but failed to put another past Bailey Brkin. Wichita went 1-for-5 on the power play and Rapid City was 0-for-1.

The Rush scored the first goal of the game last night, snapping the Thunder streak of finding the net to start the game at four. Wichita is third in the league with 19 first goals and is 9-8-2-0 when scoring first.

Kenton Helgesen leads the Rush with five assists against the Thunder while Brett Gravelle has three goals in the season-series. Jay Dickman and Watts each have four points against Rapid City.

