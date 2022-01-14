Game Day Preview: Americans at Tulsa, 7:05 PM

Allen Americans defend against the Tulsa Oilers

(Allen Americans, Credit: Tulsa Oilers) Allen Americans defend against the Tulsa Oilers(Allen Americans, Credit: Tulsa Oilers)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), play the Tulsa Oilers tonight in the second game of three this week between the two clubs. The Americans have lost two straight games to Tulsa, dropping a 4-1 game on Wednesday night in Allen. The Oilers lead the season series 2-1.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:30 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Wednesday, January 26, 7:05 pm against the Rapid City Rush. TICKETS

Two-Game Losing Streak: The Allen Americans dropped their second straight game, losing to the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday night 4-1, at CUTX Arena. The Oilers blew the game open in the third period with two goals in the first four minutes of action. Antoine Bibeau had a season-high 47 saves in the loss. The Americans gave up a season-high 51 shots on net.

Asuchak Streak Comes to an End: Spencer Asuchak saw his five-game point streak come to an end on Wednesday night in the Americans 4-1 loss to the Tulsa Oilers. He is fourth on the team in scoring with 24 points, seven behind scoring leader Chad Costello (31)

Bibeau Suffers Second Straight Loss: Americans netminder Antoine Bibeau suffered his second straight loss on Wednesday night. Bibeau stopped a season-high 47 shots in a loss to the Tulsa Oilers. His record is 6-2-0.

Kneen Still Waiting on First Game in Charlotte: Americans second year defenseman Nolan Kneen, who signed a Player Tryout deal with the Charlotte Checkers last week, is yet to suit up for the AHL club. Kneen was in league health and safety protocol upon arrival in Charlotte. The second year forward played in 15 games for Allen this season and had nine points.

Overall Power Play: The Americans power play ranks middle of the pack, 16th overall at 19.2 % (20-for-104). The Americans were 1-for-5 on the power play on Wednesday night. Spencer Asuchak leads the Americans with four power play goals.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa:

Allen Americans:

Home: 6-6-2

Away: 7-5-1

Overall: 13-11-3

Last 10: 7-3-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (13) Chad Costello

Assists: (18) Chad Costello

Points: (31) Chad Costello

+/-: (+9) Kris Myllari

PIM: (48) Spencer Asuchak

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 9-7-0-1

Away: 7-6-0-0

Overall: 16-13-0-1

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (17) Dylan Sadowy

Assists: (14) Dylan Sadowy and two others

Points: (31) Dylan Sadowy

+/-: (+17) Mike McKee

PIM: (48) Jimmy Soper

