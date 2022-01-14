Game Day Preview: Americans at Tulsa, 7:05 PM
January 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), play the Tulsa Oilers tonight in the second game of three this week between the two clubs. The Americans have lost two straight games to Tulsa, dropping a 4-1 game on Wednesday night in Allen. The Oilers lead the season series 2-1.
Allen Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 6:30 pm CST
Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels
Next Home Game: Wednesday, January 26, 7:05 pm against the Rapid City Rush. TICKETS
Two-Game Losing Streak: The Allen Americans dropped their second straight game, losing to the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday night 4-1, at CUTX Arena. The Oilers blew the game open in the third period with two goals in the first four minutes of action. Antoine Bibeau had a season-high 47 saves in the loss. The Americans gave up a season-high 51 shots on net.
Asuchak Streak Comes to an End: Spencer Asuchak saw his five-game point streak come to an end on Wednesday night in the Americans 4-1 loss to the Tulsa Oilers. He is fourth on the team in scoring with 24 points, seven behind scoring leader Chad Costello (31)
Bibeau Suffers Second Straight Loss: Americans netminder Antoine Bibeau suffered his second straight loss on Wednesday night. Bibeau stopped a season-high 47 shots in a loss to the Tulsa Oilers. His record is 6-2-0.
Kneen Still Waiting on First Game in Charlotte: Americans second year defenseman Nolan Kneen, who signed a Player Tryout deal with the Charlotte Checkers last week, is yet to suit up for the AHL club. Kneen was in league health and safety protocol upon arrival in Charlotte. The second year forward played in 15 games for Allen this season and had nine points.
Overall Power Play: The Americans power play ranks middle of the pack, 16th overall at 19.2 % (20-for-104). The Americans were 1-for-5 on the power play on Wednesday night. Spencer Asuchak leads the Americans with four power play goals.
Comparing Allen and Tulsa:
Allen Americans:
Home: 6-6-2
Away: 7-5-1
Overall: 13-11-3
Last 10: 7-3-0
Allen Americans Leaders:
Goals: (13) Chad Costello
Assists: (18) Chad Costello
Points: (31) Chad Costello
+/-: (+9) Kris Myllari
PIM: (48) Spencer Asuchak
Tulsa Oilers:
Home: 9-7-0-1
Away: 7-6-0-0
Overall: 16-13-0-1
Last 10: 5-5-0-0
Tulsa Oilers Leaders:
Goals: (17) Dylan Sadowy
Assists: (14) Dylan Sadowy and two others
Points: (31) Dylan Sadowy
+/-: (+17) Mike McKee
PIM: (48) Jimmy Soper
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans defend against the Tulsa Oilers
(Tulsa Oilers)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 14, 2022
- Nate Clurman Reassigned to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Tulsa, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Assigned High-Scoring Gentile - South Carolina Stingrays
- Glads Return Home to Face Icemen - Atlanta Gladiators
- Former Royals Goaltender Pat Nagle Selected for U.S. Olympic Team - Reading Royals
- Williams Loaned to Rochester; Fortunato Returns & Icemen Add Two Players - Jacksonville Icemen
- Thunder Silenced by Rush, 4-1 - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.