Former Royals Goaltender Pat Nagle Selected for U.S. Olympic Team

USA Hockey announced the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team roster Thursday, Jan. 13. The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, are excited to announce that former goaltender Pat Nagle has been named as one of three goalies on the team traveling to Beijing, China for the 2022 Winter Olympics from Feb. 4 to 20.

Nagle is the second-ever former Royals player selected for the Olympic Games by the United States. Jonathan Quick played for the U.S. in the 2010 and 2014 games in Vancouver and Sochi, respectively, and won the silver medal in 2010. Quick was the first-ever former Royals player to play in the Olympics, and he is one of two players who have "medaled;" Canadian Ben Scrivens received the bronze medal in Pyeongchang in 2018.

Nagle is the seventh player from the Royals to make an Olympic roster. He follows Quick (2010, 2014, USA) Florian Iberer (2014, Austria) Scrivens (2018, Canada) Matt Dalton (2018, South Korea) Matt Cajkovsky (2018, Slovakia) and Patrik Hersley (2018, Sweden).

The Bloomfield Township, Mich. goaltender recorded a 7-2-3 record for the Royals this season with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. He is under an AHL contract with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, which allows him to be on the Olympic roster due to the NHL pulling its players out of the tournament.

In Lehigh Valley, he has a 5-0-4 record with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage.

"Pat has been a consummate professional in his short time with the Royals and Flyers organizations," Royals head coach Kirk MacDonald and assistant coach James Henry said. "He has won big games for both the Royals and Phantoms this year while also being a great leader and teammate off the ice. We are elated for Pat to be selected to the U.S. Olympic team and will watch eagerly as he and his fellow teammates go for gold in China."

The Royals wish Nagle the best in the Olympic Games.

