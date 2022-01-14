Game Notes: at Wichita

January 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #35 at Wichita

1/14/22 | INTRUST Bank Arena | 7:05 P.M. CST

LAST TIME OUT: Brett Gravelle scored twice, Bailey Brkin made 28 saves on 29 shots in his Rush debut and each Calder Brooks, Kenton Helgesen and Brady Fleurent had two assists as the Rush breezed by the Wichita Thunder, 4-1, Thursday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

HITTING THE GROUND RUNNING: Baily Brkin made his first appearance in a Rapid City net on Thursday and made 28 saves on 29 shots in the 4-1 win in Wichita. Brkin began the season in the SPHL with the Quad City Storm where he has played in 12 games and is 8-2-1-1 with a 2.06 GAA and .926 SV%. He had also appeared in four games with the Fort Wayne Komets before joining the Rush. Brkin is in his first professional season out of the major junior ranks, where he spent time in both the WHL and OHL.

BITE THE HAND THAT FED YOU: The Rush claimed Brady Fleurent off waivers from Wichita on Wednesday and he made his Rush debut against his former team on Thursday. Fleurent picked up two assists in Rapid City's 4-1 win over the Thunder, his first multi-point game of the season. In 24 games with the Thunder before being waived, Fleurent had four assists.

POTTING A PAIR: Brett Gravelle scored the first two goals of the game for the Rush in their 4-1 win over Wichita on Thursday night, giving him his second two-goal game of the season and his first with Rapid City. Gravelle had two goals and an assist in his ECHL debut with the Iowa Heartlanders in October, the only game he played for Iowa before being picked up by the Rush. He is now tied for third on the team with 11 goals.

NEW HEIGHTS: Gabe Chabot scored in the third period on Thursday night, giving him his eighth goal of the season. Chabot has set a new career-high in goals, surpassing the seven that he potted over 56 games for the Rush in his rookie year in 2020-21. In 34 games for Rapid City this season, Chabot now has eight goals and 13 assists. During his four-year NCAA career at Boston University, Chabot's highest goal output was five in 33 games in his senior season in 2019-20.

ODDS AND ENDS: Thursday was the first time this season Rapid City had the same number of shots as an opponent as both the Rush and Thunder put 29 shots on Thursday night...the Rush now have at least one win on every day of the week this season...Rapid City is now 9-1-1-1 when it enters the third period with a lead...the Rush are now 2-1-0-1 in four games against the Thunder this season, all of which have taken place in Wichita.

UP NEXT: The Rush and Thunder finish out their stretch of three games in three nights on Saturday night in Wichita. Puck drop at INTRUST Bank Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM CST.

