Oilers Top Americans in Overtime

TULSA, OK - The Oilers defeated the Allen Americans 2-1 in overtime at the BOK Center on Friday night.

Jack Doremus kicked off the scoring 11:50 into the game, ripping home a behind-the-net feed from Alex Gilmour.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second period, with Daniel Mannella making 14 saves.

JD Dudek tied the game, popping the puck home from the back door 9:23 into the third period, eventually forcing overtime.

Darren McCormick scored the game-winning goal 27 seconds into overtime, giving the Oilers the victory.

Tulsa closes the weekend out with a Sunday Family Funday 4:05 tilt with the Allen Americans at the BOK Center.

