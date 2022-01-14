Florida Panthers Sign Evan Fitzpatrick to NHL Deal, Goaltender Assigned to Taxi Squad
January 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Florida Panthers, NHL affiliate of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has signed goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick to a one-year, two-way contract and assigned him to the team's taxi squad.
Fitzpatrick, 23, signs the deal with the NHL club amidst his first season in Greenville and fourth as a professional. In 10 games with the Swamp Rabbits, the St. John's, NL native leads the Swamp Rabbits with a 2.54 goals against average and a .911 save percentage despite a 2-6-1 record.
The former second-round (Pick #59) by the St. Louis Blues in 2016 has made one appearance, this season, for the Swamp Rabbits' AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, on December 3, a 5-3 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Greenville battles the Florida Everblades, tonight, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:05 p.m. in Greenville. The two sides will meet again on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 14, 2022
- Florida Panthers Sign Evan Fitzpatrick to NHL Deal, Goaltender Assigned to Taxi Squad - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Look to Stay Hot against Last-Place Railers - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Gameday: Homestand Opener vs Idaho - Utah Grizzlies
- Admirals Announce Make-Up Dates for Two Postponed Home Games - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Notes: at Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Frank Hora Signs AHL Deal with Syracuse Crunch - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Wheeling Nailers: January 14, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades Chomping at the Bit for Greenville Trip - Florida Everblades
- Wichita, Rapid City Round Two Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- With Mariners on Break, Ten Players Earn AHL Call Ups - Maine Mariners
- Nate Clurman Reassigned to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Tulsa, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Assigned High-Scoring Gentile - South Carolina Stingrays
- Glads Return Home to Face Icemen - Atlanta Gladiators
- Former Royals Goaltender Pat Nagle Selected for U.S. Olympic Team - Reading Royals
- Williams Loaned to Rochester; Fortunato Returns & Icemen Add Two Players - Jacksonville Icemen
- Thunder Silenced by Rush, 4-1 - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Florida Panthers Sign Evan Fitzpatrick to NHL Deal, Goaltender Assigned to Taxi Squad
- Frank Hora Signs AHL Deal with Syracuse Crunch
- Liam Pecararo Named to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
- Rabbits Add Forward with Eastman Signing
- Kemp Dazzles with Opening Goal, Swamp Rabbits Fall to Gladiators 3-2