Florida Panthers Sign Evan Fitzpatrick to NHL Deal, Goaltender Assigned to Taxi Squad

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Florida Panthers, NHL affiliate of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has signed goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick to a one-year, two-way contract and assigned him to the team's taxi squad.

Fitzpatrick, 23, signs the deal with the NHL club amidst his first season in Greenville and fourth as a professional. In 10 games with the Swamp Rabbits, the St. John's, NL native leads the Swamp Rabbits with a 2.54 goals against average and a .911 save percentage despite a 2-6-1 record.

The former second-round (Pick #59) by the St. Louis Blues in 2016 has made one appearance, this season, for the Swamp Rabbits' AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, on December 3, a 5-3 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Greenville battles the Florida Everblades, tonight, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:05 p.m. in Greenville. The two sides will meet again on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.

