Frank Hora Signs AHL Deal with Syracuse Crunch

January 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that defenseman Frank Hora has signed a contract with the Syracuse Crunch, AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Hora, 25, has appeared in five games for the Crunch since signing a professional tryout on December 6, 2021. In those five games, the Cheektowaga, NY native recorded an assist which came on January 12 in a 3-2 loss to the Laval Rocket. Hora made two appearances with the Swamp Rabbits' AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, earlier this season.

In his second season with the Swamp Rabbits, Hora appeared in eight games during the 2021 slate of this season, amassing 5 points (1g, 4a) in those games. Through 87 career games in Greenville, the blue-liner totaled 7 goals and 21 assists through over two campaigns.

Greenville battles the Florida Everblades, tonight, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:05 p.m. in Greenville. The two sides will meet again on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.

