Iowa Charges to Force OT vs. Kansas City
January 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, IA - The Iowa Heartlanders overcame a 3-0 deficit with three straight goals in the second period, then scored once more in the third to tie, but Kansas City's Loren Ulett scored on overtime's first shot at 26 seconds of the extra session to savor a 5-4 win for the Mavericks Friday at Xtream Arena. Jake Smith scored twice for the Landers in the second period and finished with a team-best three points.
Iowa scored three times in 2:59 to tie the contest. Jake Smith factored in on all three goals, scoring twice. With 4:16 to go in the second, Smith received a pass from Joe Widmar and rifled a wrister over Chechelev's shoulder to make it 3-1 on the power play. Next, Smith swung a puck to net front that Jack Billings tossed in for his 10th of the season, making it 3-2 a minute later. To complete the goal run for the Heartlanders, Smith slapped home a power-play marker, his seventh of the season, and Iowa tied the score with 1:17 to go in the second.
Ben Johnson scored for Kansas City to give the Mavs the lead back early in the final frame, but Iowa hunted and eventually scored again. To start the play, Fedor Gordeev kept the line at the left point, skated to the slot and stashed it over the Oliver. Taking a step towards the puck, Oliver shot and it fooled Daniil Chechelev at 8:37 of the third.
Chechelev denied 45 shots in victory. Trevin Kozlowski made 23 denials in his first start back from the AHL's Iowa Wild.
The Heartlanders start a five-game road trip at Indy Sat., Jan. 15 at 6:00 p.m. Iowa and Indy rematch on Sun., Jan. 16 at 2:00 p.m. The road trip continues with a contest at Toledo Fri., Jan. 21 at 6:15 p.m., and games at Wheeling Sat., Jan. 22 at 6:15 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 23 at 3:10 p.m.
