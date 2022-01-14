Admirals Announce Make-Up Dates for Two Postponed Home Games

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals announced today the make-up dates for two games that were recently postponed against the Jacksonville Icemen.

vs JAX. - Tuesday, March 29

vs JAX. - Wednesday, March 30

vs JAX. - Friday, April 1

vs JAX. - Saturday, April 2

vs JAX. - Sunday, April 3 (5:00 pm)

Please note, the game previously scheduled for Thursday, March 31 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, March 30. All games minus the April 3 game will start at 7:30 pm at Norfolk Scope.

TICKET REDEMPTION POLICY

-Tickets dated for Friday, January 7 will be honored on Tuesday, March 29

-Tickets for Saturday, January 8 will be honored Sunday, April 3

-Tickets dated for Thursday, March 31 will be honored on Wednesday, March 30

For additional questions or information regarding the ticket redemption policy, contact the Admirals offices at (757) 640-1212.

