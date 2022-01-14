Admirals Announce Make-Up Dates for Two Postponed Home Games
January 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals announced today the make-up dates for two games that were recently postponed against the Jacksonville Icemen.
vs JAX. - Tuesday, March 29
vs JAX. - Wednesday, March 30
vs JAX. - Friday, April 1
vs JAX. - Saturday, April 2
vs JAX. - Sunday, April 3 (5:00 pm)
Please note, the game previously scheduled for Thursday, March 31 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, March 30. All games minus the April 3 game will start at 7:30 pm at Norfolk Scope.
TICKET REDEMPTION POLICY
-Tickets dated for Friday, January 7 will be honored on Tuesday, March 29
-Tickets for Saturday, January 8 will be honored Sunday, April 3
-Tickets dated for Thursday, March 31 will be honored on Wednesday, March 30
For additional questions or information regarding the ticket redemption policy, contact the Admirals offices at (757) 640-1212.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 14, 2022
- Florida Panthers Sign Evan Fitzpatrick to NHL Deal, Goaltender Assigned to Taxi Squad - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Look to Stay Hot against Last-Place Railers - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Gameday: Homestand Opener vs Idaho - Utah Grizzlies
- Admirals Announce Make-Up Dates for Two Postponed Home Games - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Notes: at Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Frank Hora Signs AHL Deal with Syracuse Crunch - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Wheeling Nailers: January 14, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades Chomping at the Bit for Greenville Trip - Florida Everblades
- Wichita, Rapid City Round Two Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- With Mariners on Break, Ten Players Earn AHL Call Ups - Maine Mariners
- Nate Clurman Reassigned to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Tulsa, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Assigned High-Scoring Gentile - South Carolina Stingrays
- Glads Return Home to Face Icemen - Atlanta Gladiators
- Former Royals Goaltender Pat Nagle Selected for U.S. Olympic Team - Reading Royals
- Williams Loaned to Rochester; Fortunato Returns & Icemen Add Two Players - Jacksonville Icemen
- Thunder Silenced by Rush, 4-1 - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.