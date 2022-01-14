ECHL Transactions - January 14
January 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 14, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Utah:
Ryan Orgel, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Brandon Kasel, G loaned to Utica
Allen:
Add Darian Skeoch, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Tyler Poulsen, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Andrew Jarvis, D activated from reserve
Delete Ben Owen, D placed on reserve
Delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on reserve
Delete Zach Hall, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)
Atlanta:
Add Josh Thrower, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Kamerin Nault, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Luke Nogard, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Murdaca, G placed on reserve
Delete Carlos Fornaris, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/10)
Fort Wayne:
Add Lynden McCallum, F assigned by Henderson
Add Kellen Jones, F activated from reserve
Delete Stephen Harper, F recalled by Tucson
Greenville:
Add Mark Hartig, G added as EBUG
Add Justin Nachbaur, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brett Kemp, F placed on reserve
Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled by Florida (NHL)
Indy:
Add Keoni Texeira, D returned from loan to Manitoba
Add Michael Lackey, G returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Add Mike Lee, D returned from loan to Rockford
Add Riley McKay, F assigned by Rockford
Delete Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Dave Nippard, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jake Cass, D suspended by team
Kalamazoo:
Add Justin Murray, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List [1/12]
Add Jake Slaker, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List [1/12]
Delete Brennan Sanford, F placed on reserve [1/12]
Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on reserve [1/12]
Kansas City:
Add Angus Redmond, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Reid Perepeluk, F recalled by Stockton
Delete Angus Redmond, G traded to Greenville
Maine:
Add Tyler Hinam, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Ted Hart, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Zach Malatesta, D returned from loan to Providence
Delete Connor Doherty, D loaned to Providence
Newfoundland:
Delete Jeremy McKenna, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Kyle Rhodes, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Carter Robertson, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Anthony Collins, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Blake Murray, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Aaron Huffnagle, F placed on reserve
Delete Noah Corson, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Kirill Ustimenko, G assigned by Philadelphia
South Carolina:
Add Derek Gentile, F assigned by Hershey [1/13]
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Maxime St-Cyr, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Guillaume Beaudoin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/23)
Delete Anthony DeLuca, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Tulsa:
Add Alex Pommerville, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Daniel Mannella, G returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Add Jimmy Poreda, G added to active roster (claimed from Worcester)
Add Jake Pappalardo, F activated from reserve
Delete Logan Coomes, F placed on reserve
Delete Jarod Hilderman, D placed on reserve
Delete Ryan DaSilva, D loaned to Tucson
Utah:
Add Nate Clurman, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Gehrett Sargis, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add David Drake, D returned from loan to Rochester
Add Adam Smith, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Jared Cockrell, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Wichita:
Add Lucas Renard, G added as EBUG
Add Stephen Johnson, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Joe Manchurek, F activated from reserve
Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Austin Osmanski, D assigned by Springfield
Delete Myles McGurty, D placed on reserve
