ECHL Transactions - January 14

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 14, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Utah:

Ryan Orgel, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Brandon Kasel, G loaned to Utica

Allen:

Add Darian Skeoch, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tyler Poulsen, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Andrew Jarvis, D activated from reserve

Delete Ben Owen, D placed on reserve

Delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on reserve

Delete Zach Hall, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)

Atlanta:

Add Josh Thrower, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Kamerin Nault, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Luke Nogard, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Murdaca, G placed on reserve

Delete Carlos Fornaris, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/10)

Fort Wayne:

Add Lynden McCallum, F assigned by Henderson

Add Kellen Jones, F activated from reserve

Delete Stephen Harper, F recalled by Tucson

Greenville:

Add Mark Hartig, G added as EBUG

Add Justin Nachbaur, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brett Kemp, F placed on reserve

Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled by Florida (NHL)

Indy:

Add Keoni Texeira, D returned from loan to Manitoba

Add Michael Lackey, G returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Add Mike Lee, D returned from loan to Rockford

Add Riley McKay, F assigned by Rockford

Delete Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Dave Nippard, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jake Cass, D suspended by team

Kalamazoo:

Add Justin Murray, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List [1/12]

Add Jake Slaker, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List [1/12]

Delete Brennan Sanford, F placed on reserve [1/12]

Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on reserve [1/12]

Kansas City:

Add Angus Redmond, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Reid Perepeluk, F recalled by Stockton

Delete Angus Redmond, G traded to Greenville

Maine:

Add Tyler Hinam, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Ted Hart, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Zach Malatesta, D returned from loan to Providence

Delete Connor Doherty, D loaned to Providence

Newfoundland:

Delete Jeremy McKenna, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Kyle Rhodes, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Carter Robertson, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Anthony Collins, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Blake Murray, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Aaron Huffnagle, F placed on reserve

Delete Noah Corson, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Kirill Ustimenko, G assigned by Philadelphia

South Carolina:

Add Derek Gentile, F assigned by Hershey [1/13]

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Maxime St-Cyr, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Guillaume Beaudoin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/23)

Delete Anthony DeLuca, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Tulsa:

Add Alex Pommerville, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Daniel Mannella, G returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Add Jimmy Poreda, G added to active roster (claimed from Worcester)

Add Jake Pappalardo, F activated from reserve

Delete Logan Coomes, F placed on reserve

Delete Jarod Hilderman, D placed on reserve

Delete Ryan DaSilva, D loaned to Tucson

Utah:

Add Nate Clurman, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Gehrett Sargis, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add David Drake, D returned from loan to Rochester

Add Adam Smith, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Jared Cockrell, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Wichita:

Add Lucas Renard, G added as EBUG

Add Stephen Johnson, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Joe Manchurek, F activated from reserve

Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Austin Osmanski, D assigned by Springfield

Delete Myles McGurty, D placed on reserve

ECHL Stories from January 14, 2022

