Wild Drop Home Regular Season Finale to Admirals 3-1

April 12, 2023







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild entered the third period tied with the Milwaukee Admirals Wednesday night, but a pair of goals in the final frame from the visitors sent Iowa to a 3-1 loss. Michael Milne scored the lone goal for Iowa in the last regular season game at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Wild jumped out to a 1-0 lead just 5:16 into the contest. With Iowa on the power play, Simon Johansson held the puck at the blue line and sent it down the wall, where Louis Boudon chipped it along for Milne. Milne walked into the right circle and wired a wrister over the shoulder of Yaroslav Askarov (20 saves).

Iowa carried the one-goal lead into the first intermission. Milwaukee led the shot count 8-4 through 20 minutes of play.

Milwaukee tied the game with a power-play goal 4:37 into the second period. Joakim Kemell fired a one-timer on goal and Tye Felhaber buried the rebound past Jesper Wallstedt (22 saves).

The teams finished the middle frame tied at 1-1. The Admirals led 16-10 in shots at the second intermission.

The Admirals took a 2-1 lead with 8:07 to play when Marc Del Gaizo corralled his own rebound of a shot off the rush and fed it in front for Kemell to deposit into the open net.

Navrin Mutter widened Milwaukee's advantage to 3-1 just 1:12 later when he pulled the puck to his backhand on the breakaway and tucked it between the legs of Wallstedt.

The Wild pulled Wallstedt in favor of the extra attacker for nearly the final four minutes of the game but were unable to narrow the deficit.

Milwaukee outshot Iowa 25-21. The Wild went 1-for-5 on the power play while the Admirals were 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

Iowa heads to Texas to take on the Stars at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Saturday at 7 p.m.

