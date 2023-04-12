Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals

April 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (33-26-5-5; 76 pts.) vs. Milwaukee Admirals (40-23-4-2; 86 points)

The Iowa Wild host the Milwaukee Admirals in the final home game of the regular season at Wells Fargo Arena Wednesday at 7 p.m.

IN THE SHOW

With the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators battling for playoff positions, the Iowa Wild and Milwaukee Admirals rosters look considerably different from the last time the two teams met on Mar. 7. Minnesota recalled Iowa's leading scorers Nic Petan (23-37=60) and Marco Rossi (16-34=50) on Sunday. Milwaukee is currently without Luke Evangelista, Kiefer Sherwood, Phil Tomasino, Zach Sanford, Egor Afanasyev, and Tommy Novak; all six players are with Nashville.

SEASON SERIES

- Iowa has scored first in five of seven matchups against Milwaukee this season

- The Admirals have outshot the Wild in five of seven games

- Three of the seven games have gone to overtime

- Milwaukee has scored only two goals in seven first periods against Iowa

PLAYOFF PICTURE

- With Chicago's loss to Rockford on Tuesday, Iowa's "magic number" moved down to three

- The Wild can seal a playoff berth with a win over the Admirals and a Wolves loss on Friday

- Iowa would clinch a fourth-place position in the Central Division by taking at least one more point than Rockford in the three remaining games or winning all three

