Ethen Frank Named to 2022-23 AHL All-Rookie Team

April 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League has announced the 2022-23 AHL All-Rookie Team, as voted by coaches, players, and media in each of the league's 32 member cities. Selected was Hershey forward Ethen Frank, making him just the fifth Bear all-time to earn this distinction.

Frank, 25, is tied for first among AHL rookies with 27 goals, and has posted 46 points this season in 56 games for Hershey, ranking fifth among first-year AHL players. He ranks first on Hershey in goals, power-play goals (9), and shots (180). Frank's 27 goals this season are the most by a Bears rookie since Craig Fisher scored a rookie franchise-record 43 goals in the 1990-91 season.

The native of Papillion, Nebraska earned AHL Rookie of the Month for January after recording 13 points (7g, 6a) in 10 games for Hershey. He was selected to participate in the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval in February, and at the AHL All-Star Skills Competition, he won the CCM Fastest Skater event, completing his lap in 12.915 seconds, becoming the first player to break the 13-second barrier in event history. At the AHL All-Star Challenge, he scored a goal for the Atlantic Division, helping the club to the championship game of the 3-on-3 tournament.

Frank, who was originally inked by the Bears to an AHL contract out of Western Michigan University, signed a one-year, two-way contract with Washington Capitals on Mar. 2 that is set to begin in the 2023-24 season.

Frank is just the second forward in franchise history to earn AHL All-Rookie honors, joining Connor McMichael (2020-21). Defensemen Mike Gaul (1997-98), Mike Green (2005-06), and John Carlson (2009-10) were Hershey's other representatives on the AHL's All-Rookie Team, which started in 1996-97.

The complete 2022-23 AHL All-Rookie is as follows:

Goaltender - Brandon Bussi, Providence Bruins (31 GP, 21-5-4, 2.38 GAA, .925 SV%, 1 SO)

Defenseman - Ryker Evans, Coachella Valley Firebirds (68 GP, 6-38-44, +21, 18 PPA)

Defenseman - Jeremie Poirier, Calgary Wranglers (66 GP, 9-32-41, +6, 3 PPG)

Forward - Ethen Frank, Hershey Bears (56 GP, 27-19-46, +12, 9 PPG, 4 GWG)

Forward - Tye Kartye, Coachella Valley Firebirds (69 GP, 27-28-55, +17, 5 PPG, 2 SHG, 7 GWG)

Forward - Georgii Merkulov, Providence Bruins (64 GP, 23-30-53, +3, 11 PPG, 5 GWG)

Each player will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of his selection to the 2022-23 AHL All-Rookie Team.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.