Jake Wise Joins Checkers on PTO

April 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers have added another player from the college ranks, signing forward Jake Wise to a professional tryout.

Wise, 23, wrapped up his college career after posting 84 points (25g, 59a) in 125 games over five seasons - three at Boston University and two at Ohio State University. Originally drafted in the third round by Chicago in 2018, Wise ranked second on the Buckeyes in scoring this past season with 39 points (12g, 27a) in 40 contests.

The Checkers, who have punched their ticket for the postseason, have two games remaining on their regular-season schedule - Friday in Lehigh Valley and Saturday in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

