Afanasyev Reassigned to Milwaukee
April 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned forward Egor Afanasyev to Milwaukee.
Afanasyev scored his first career NHL goal in Monday's win at Calgary. He made his NHL debut on March 11 at Los Angeles and went on to appear in 17 total games, averaging 10:51 of ice time with 23 hits and 13 blocked shots. At the AHL level, the 6-foot-4, 211-pound forward has scored a career-high 13 goals for Milwaukee, adding 13 assists for 26 points in 55 contests.
Milwaukee will play its final road game of the regular season Wed., Apr. 12 at Iowa. The Admirals return home Fri., Apr. 14 to play host to Chicago at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
