Wolf Pack to Host Fan Appreciation Night this Friday at XL Center
April 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack organization is excited to announce details for the club's annual 'Fan Appreciation Night'. The night will take place this Friday, April 14th, when the Wolf Pack welcome the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to town for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.
As part of the celebration, baseball legend Johnny Damon will be at the XL Center, signing autographs for fans in attendance. Damon will be signing autographs on the concourse during the first period and through the first intermission. In addition, he will join the Wolf Pack on the ice pregame for a ceremonial puck drop.
The first 1,500 fans in attendance on this night will receive a Wolf Pack branded cowbell thanks to our friends at CM Concessions. That won't be the only giveaway on Friday night, however. A number of lucky fans will go home with giveaways that range from Wolf Pack tickets, tickets to upcoming XL Center events, and gift cards to local Hartford establishments. Lastly, a number of Wolf Pack season ticket holders will receive 'jerseys off our backs' from select Wolf Pack players.
One lucky fan, selected at random, will even have the chance to shoot for $100,000 live during the second intermission.
As it is every Friday night at the XL Center for Wolf Pack hockey, it's $2 beers and $1 hot dog night! Fans can purchase $2 beers and $1 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission.
For tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To request a media credential for this game, or to inquire about Wolf Pack games during the upcoming 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, please contact Alex Thomas at alex.thomas@oakviewgroup.com.
