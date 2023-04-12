Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jaydon Dureau to Syracuse Crunch

April 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Jaydon Dureau to the Syracuse Crunch from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have recalled goaltender Jack LaFonatine from the Solar Bears.

Dureau, 22, has appeared in 13 games with the Crunch this season tallying one goal and one assist. He has also skated in 36 games with the Solar Bears earning six goals and 13 assists. Last season, the 5-foot-11, 171-pound forward skated in three games with the Crunch posting one goal. He also played in 49 games with the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL recording 66 points (24g, 42a). The White City, Saskatchewan native has played in 18 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, since the 2020-21 season.

Dureau was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round, 147th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

LaFontaine, 25, appeared in four games with the Crunch this season posting a 1-2-0 record with a 2.43 goals-against average and .919 save percentage. He has played in 30 games with the Solar Bears this season earning a 11-14-1 record with a 3.49 goals-against average and .898 save percentage. LaFontaine appeared in 13 games with the Chicago Wolves last season recording a 4-3-4 record along with a 2.89 goals-against average and .885 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound netminder also played in two NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes going 0-1-0 and two contests with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL posting a 1-0-1 record.

LaFontaine was signed to an AHL contract by the Crunch on July 25. He was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round, 75th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.