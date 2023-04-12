T-Birds Welcome Make-A-Wish Families to MassMutual Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds welcomed families from Make-A-Wish Massachusetts & Rhode Island to the MassMutual Center on Wednesday for a special behind-the-scenes tour of the facilities, culminating in the children getting a chance to meet Thunderbirds captain Tommy Cross and other team members.

Members of the Wish Community, those who have had a wish granted, and their families, will be invited back to the Thunderbirds game this Friday, April 14, Make-A-Wish Night, to take part in a number of in-game experiences, ranging from high-fiving T-Birds players in the team's tunnel to holding a giant flag during pregame ceremonies on the ice.

"We're so appreciative of our partners, the Springfield Thunderbirds, for providing meaningful experiences to our Wish Community," said Peg Wheble, West Springfield Regional Director for Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island. "The wish journey doesn't end after the wish has been granted, and for these children to continue to have special moments of hope and joy is so important to their mental, emotional, and physical health."

This is the latest of the Thunderbirds' numerous initiatives around the Western Massachusetts community throughout the year. Since the start of the 2022-23 season, T-Birds players, staff, and mascot "Boomer" have made more than 200 appearances across a wide spectrum of charitable causes and local events. The organization's mission, outside of its family-friendly game nights, remains primarily rooted in being pillars of the Greater Springfield community.

"We are so proud to be able to partner with Make-A-Wish to provide this one-of-a-kind experience to these young people who have had to face unimaginable obstacles in their lives," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "Our mission is all about creating lifelong memories, and for these children and families to be able to share this experience together brings a smile to our entire organization."

