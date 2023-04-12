Simon Ryfors Scores Four Goals as Crunch Extinguish Comets, 6-4

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Simon Ryfors scored four goals as the Syracuse Crunch extinguished the Utica Comets, 6-4, tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The win puts the Crunch back into the second place in the North Division with a 35-25-6-4 record and 80 points. Syracuse leads the 14-game season series against Utica, 8-3-1-1.

Crunch goaltender Max Lagace recorded the win turning aside 22-of-26 shots. Nico Daws stopped 17-of-22 between the pipes for the Comets. The Syracuse power play converted on 1-of-4 opportunities, while the penalty kill went 3-for-4.

The Crunch opened the game with two quick goals early in the first period. Just 4:18 into the game, Alex Barre-Boulet set up Ryfors for a one-timer in the right circle. Two minutes later, Gabriel Dumont was down low to tip in a shot from Gage Goncalves from the left circle while on the power play. The Comets responded late in the frame and stole one back with a power-play goal of their own when Xavier Parent fired in a shot from a sharp angle as he sped down the left side.

Ryfors scored his second goal of the game on a penalty shot in the second period to put the Crunch up, 3-1.

Syracuse continued to build up a lead with an early third period goal at the 2:41 mark. Cole Koepke skated the puck down the left side and sent a cross-zone feed for Declan Carlile to score with a wrister from the right circle. Ryfors completed his hat trick halfway through the final frame. Goncalves chased a wide shot down at the end boards and centered a pass for Ryfors to redirect into the net and build a 5-1 lead.

The Comets rallied with three consecutive goals in the second half of the third period to pull back within one. It started at 12:19 when Jayce Hawryluk netted a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle. Just 10 seconds later, Parent scored his second of the night from the left face off dot. Ryan Schmelzer then potted one during a scramble in front of the net at the 18:26 mark.

Syracuse halted the comeback effort and locked in the victory in the final minute of play when Ryfors scored his fourth goal of the game into an empty net. The Crunch travel to face the Laval Rocket on Friday.

Crunchables: Alex Barre-Boulet has sole possession of the single-season franchise record of 59 assists...Alex Barre-Boulet has tied the single-season franchise record of 82 points...Simon Ryfors has five goals in his last two games and is the sixth player in Crunch history to score four goals in one game.

