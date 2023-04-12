Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Louie Roehl to PTO

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed defenseman Louie Roehl to a professional tryout (PTO). In addition, forward Ryan Lohin has been recalled from loan to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.

Roehl, 25, has appeared in 64 games this season with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers, scoring 24 points (4 g, 20 a). The rookie defenseman has yet to make his AHL debut.

Prior to turning pro, Roehl played five seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. During the 2021-22 season, he scored two assists in 38 games and recorded 44 penalty minutes. In 180 games with the Bulldogs, Roehl scored 29 points (7 g, 22 a), and wore an "A" for the program for two seasons (2020-21, 2021-22).

The native of Edina, Minnesota, helped lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back NCAA National Championships in 2018 and 2019. He also helped guide the program to NCHC Conference Championships in both 2019 and 2022.

Lohin, 26, has scored 19 points (6 g, 13 a) in 36 games with the ECHL's Icemen this season. He's also skated in two games with the Wolf Pack, suiting up for the club on December 3rd against the Rockford Ice Hogs and December 7th against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The Wolf Pack return to the XL Center for their final regular season home game on Friday, April 14th, hosting the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Join us for Fan Appreciation Night featuring special guest Johnny Damon! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

