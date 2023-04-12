Adam Ginning Returns to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have returned defenseman Adam Ginning to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to Interim General Manager, Daniel Briere.

Ginning, 23, has played in 65 games with the Phantoms this season scoring 3-16-19 while leading the team with a +25 rating. The all-time Lehigh Valley single-season record for plus-minus is +24 by Nicolas Aube-Kubel in 2017-18.

Ginning was a Round 2 selection of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2018 and played the past two seasons with Farjestads BK Karlstad of the Swedish Hockey League prior to his North American rookie season this year. The steady and consistent blueliner also represented Sweden twice at the World Juniors tournament in 2019 and 2020.

The Linköping, Sweden native has received attention for his improvement and adjustment to the North American style and smaller ice rink as well as the overall consistency of his play.

Ginning became the fifth Lehigh Valley Phantoms recall to make his NHL debut with the Flyers this season beginning with his pregame Rookie Lap last night before Philadelphia's 4-3 overtime victory against Columbus. He also became the 42nd Lehigh Valley prospect all-time to get the call. Other Phantoms who made their NHL debuts this season included Olle Lycksell, Sam Ersson, Elliot Desnoyers and Tyson Foerster.

The Phantoms have CLINCHED a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs and are back in action tonight at the Bridgeport Islanders as they seek to obtain home-ice advantage for the first round of the postseason.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center for the regular-season home finale on Friday against the Charlotte Checkers.

