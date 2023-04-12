Monsters Annual Fan Salute Returns Sunday for Regular Season Finale

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will host the Rochester Americans for the final regular season game of the 2022-23 campaign during Fan Salute on Sunday, April 16, at 3:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The annual end of the year celebration will be a day to show appreciation for Monsters fans' unwavering support throughout the team's 16th season.

A highlight of Sunday will be the Fan Appreciation Mobile Prize Wheel that includes the grand prize, fan-favorite tradition of "Jersey off the Players' Backs". All fans in attendance will be eligible to enter to win one of the player's jerseys through the giveaway that will run exclusively on the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals. Every fan who plays the Wheel on their mobile device will walk away with a prize which also includes mystery signed pucks, a team autographed jersey, player signed photos, Monsters Prize Packs, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse concert tickets along with tickets to Monsters and Cleveland Charge games.

Additionally, the Monsters Community Foundation will have several chances for fans to get unique prizes at the Cargill Community Corner outside Portal 6 while giving back to Northeast Ohio communities. Some prizes available include Monsters players used sticks, a team signed Hockey Fights Cancer jersey, an autographed canvas of former Monsters and Blue Jackets player Kevin Stenlund as well as his game used jersey. Specialty pucks from the team's Black History Celebration, Hispanic Heritage Night, University Hospital's Rainbow Babies & Children's Night will also be available in addition to Outdoor Classic Official practice pucks.

The Fan Salute 50/50 raffle will run for an extended period starting online now through the second intermission of Sunday's game benefitting the Greater Cleveland Fisher House, a program that provides living suites at no cost to family members of hospitalized Veterans and military members. Fans attending the game will also get to win t-shirts, Monsters Prize Packs and more in addition to giveaways at the Social Zone outside Portal 11 courtesy of Wizest. Sunday is the final Monsters Family Day presented by Castaway Bay featuring $6 Kids Meal deals, including a hot dog, Pepsi product, and chips.

The Monsters Team Shop will offer a special Fan Salute 20% discount on Monsters Merchandise as the Item of the Game for the night. Fans can apply the discount to any Monsters merchandise items in store or online at monstersteamshop.com.

The Cleveland Monsters recently announced that the Home Opener of the 2023-24 season will be Friday, October 20, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse marking the team's seventeenth in Cleveland and ninth as the American Hockey League affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Start time, opponent and promotional information will be announced at a later date.

Available now for a limited time, Monsters fans have the opportunity to secure tickets to the first potential home game of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs* and receive the same number of tickets to the 2023-24 Cleveland Monsters Home Opener for FREE through the #LightTheLand Ticket Package! This offer expires on Monday, April 17, at 11:59 p.m. and is available at clevelandmonsters.com/lighttheland.

The Monsters are currently just one point out of playoff position with one game in hand on the current fifth seed Laval Rocket. Cleveland continues their playoff push this weekend with three games in three nights beginning Friday, April 14, at the Adirondack Bank Center against the Utica Comets at 7:00 p.m. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

*Should the Monsters not play a home playoff game, paid tickets will be applied to a mutually agreed upon 2023-24 home game (in addition to FREE Monsters Home Opener tickets).

