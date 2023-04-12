Amadeus Lombardi Reassigned to Grand Rapids

Amadeus Lombardi with the Flint Firebirds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday reassigned center Amadeus Lombardi from the Flint Firebirds (OHL) to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Lombardi was selected with the 113th overall pick by the Detroit Red Wings in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The 19-year-old finished the 2022-23 Ontario Hockey League season with 102 points (45-57-102) in 67 regular-season games with Flint. Lombardi ranked among the 2022-23 OHL leaders in points (3rd), assists (T6th), goals (6th) and points-per-game (1.52, 8th). The Aurora, Ontario, native added seven points (5-2-7) in as many playoff outings this season. During the 2021-22 campaign with the Firebirds, Lombardi posted 59 points (18-41-59) in 67 regular-season games and added 15 points (7-8-15) in 19 playoff appearances. Through 134 OHL contests, Lombardi amassed 63 goals, 98 assists, 42 penalty minutes and a plus-32 rating. Lombardi will look to make his professional debut on Friday when the Griffins host the Rockford IceHogs at 7 p.m.

