Bussi, Merkulov Named to AHL All-Rookie Team
April 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Springfield, MA - The American Hockey League announced today, April 12, that goaltender Brandon Bussi and forward Georgii Merkulov have been named to the 2022-23 AHL All-Rookie Team.
Bussi, 24, posted the second best save percentage in the league this season with a .925. The 6-foot-5, 209-pound goaltender notched a 2.38 goals against average, good for fourth in the league. The Sound Beach, N.Y., native compiled 21 wins in 31 games played. Bussi represented the Atlantic Division at the 2023 AHL All-Star Challenge.
Merkulov, 22, tallied the second most points by any rookie this season with 53. The 5-foot-11, 181-pound forward led the team in goals with 23 and was second on the team in assists with 30. The Ryazan, Russia, native was named the AHL Player of the Week back in early February after notching three goals and two assists in two games. Merkulov also led the team with 11 power play goals and was tied for the team lead with five game-winning goals.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2023
- Wolf Pack to Host Fan Appreciation Night this Friday at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Jake Wise Joins Checkers on PTO - Charlotte Checkers
- Afanasyev Reassigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Autism Acceptance Night Hits Close to Home for Jack Rathbone - Abbotsford Canucks
- Bussi, Merkulov Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - Providence Bruins
- Ethen Frank Named to 2022-23 AHL All-Rookie Team - Hershey Bears
- 2022-23 American Hockey League All-Rookie Team Unveiled - AHL
- Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Louie Roehl to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jaydon Dureau to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Series Preview: April 12 vs. Bakersfield - Henderson Silver Knights
- Monsters Annual Fan Salute Returns Sunday for Regular Season Finale - Cleveland Monsters
- Adam Ginning Returns to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Announce Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Phantoms at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Amadeus Lombardi Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Brian Lashoff to Retire After 14 Seasons with Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bruins Buzz - April 12 - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.