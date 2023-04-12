Bussi, Merkulov Named to AHL All-Rookie Team

Springfield, MA - The American Hockey League announced today, April 12, that goaltender Brandon Bussi and forward Georgii Merkulov have been named to the 2022-23 AHL All-Rookie Team.

Bussi, 24, posted the second best save percentage in the league this season with a .925. The 6-foot-5, 209-pound goaltender notched a 2.38 goals against average, good for fourth in the league. The Sound Beach, N.Y., native compiled 21 wins in 31 games played. Bussi represented the Atlantic Division at the 2023 AHL All-Star Challenge.

Merkulov, 22, tallied the second most points by any rookie this season with 53. The 5-foot-11, 181-pound forward led the team in goals with 23 and was second on the team in assists with 30. The Ryazan, Russia, native was named the AHL Player of the Week back in early February after notching three goals and two assists in two games. Merkulov also led the team with 11 power play goals and was tied for the team lead with five game-winning goals.

