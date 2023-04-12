Terry Scores Hat Trick, Sets New Career High In Points On Wednesday
April 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Chris Terry recorded his second career AHL hat trick and set a new career high with 72 points, catapulting the Bridgeport Islanders (33-29-7-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, to a 6-4 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (37-27-3-3) at Total Mortgage Arena on Wednesday.
Terry scored three goals and added an assist for his second four-point night of the season, while Andy Andreoff lit the lamp twice and is now tied for the AHL lead with 36 goals. Arnaud Durandeau also hit 20 goals on the season and extended his career-best point streak to six games. It's the first time Bridgeport has seen four 20-goal scorers in the same season in 14 years (Andreoff, Terry, Dufour, Durandeau).
Three different Islanders made their professional debuts including Aidan Fulp (two assists) and Matthew Maggio (one assist) who recorded their first pro points. Christian Krygier also played his first pro game.
Jakub Skarek (15-15-3) made 33 saves in the crease, while Bridgeport's penalty kill went 4-for-4 and scored once shorthanded. The Islanders power play went 1-for-2.
Ronnie Attard got the Phantoms on the board just 44 seconds into the game, sending home a wrist shot from the right circle that beat Skarek through traffic up high for his 12th goal of the season. Lehigh Valley maintained its early lead for a little more than 10 minutes.
Terry pulled the Islanders back even with their 10th shorthanded goal of the season and first in over a month. He finished a backhand rebound try after Kyle MacLean's initial attempt was stuffed by goaltender Samuel Ersson. Fulp was credited with the secondary assist, his first point in his first pro period.
Bridgeport took the lead with 33.7 seconds remaining in the opening frame after Reece Newkirk's nifty pass behind the net found Durandeau, who snuck home a sharp-angle try from the right side. William Dufour collected the secondary assist.
Adam Brooks tied the game at 2-2 with a blast from the slot that went off the right post and in at 10:06 of the second period.
The Islanders began a busy, six-goal third period with back-to-back tallies from Terry and Andreoff 54 seconds apart to make it 4-2 Bridgeport. Andreoff and Fulp assisted on Terry's second score of the game just 42 seconds in, while Dennis Cholowski and Ruslan Iskhakov were credited with helpers on Andreoff's team-leading 13th on the power play. Cholowski floated a wrist shot to the front that Andreoff tipped past Ersson at the 1:36 mark.
Lehigh Valley cut into Bridgeport's lead when Cooper Marody beat Skarek after cutting to the slot just 3:36 into the final frame. It was Marody's 15th goal of the season and one of his two points on the night, making it 4-3.
Terry completed the hat trick, his first since Oct. 13, 2017, on another wrist shot from just below the right circle to give the Islanders a 5-3 advantage. Maggio earned the only assist in his pro debut.
Elliot Desnoyers got the Phantoms back to within one less than 30 seconds later, giving both squads a combined five goals just 8:14 into the third period. The Phantoms pulled Ersson while on their fourth power play of the night but conceded an empty-net goal from Andreoff with just 18 seconds remaining to seal the win. Terry earned his fourth point of the night with the only assist.
Bridgeport finished the series 3-4-0-1 against the Phantoms.
Next Time Out: The Islanders play their final home game of the season on Friday night with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Hershey Bears for 'Fan Appreciation Night'. Doors open at 6 p.m. and fans can purchase tickets here. Watch all of the live action via AHLTV or listen to the broadcast through the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, starting with the pregame show at 6:45 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2023
- Wild Drop Home Regular Season Finale to Admirals 3-1 - Iowa Wild
- Evan Cormier Makes 29 Stops in Moose Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Stars Edge Moose to Maintain Central Division Lead - Texas Stars
- Terry Scores Hat Trick, Sets New Career High In Points On Wednesday - Bridgeport Islanders
- Desnoyers Makes Lehigh Valley Phantoms History - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Simon Ryfors Scores Four Goals as Crunch Extinguish Comets, 6-4 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets' Third Period Comeback Falls Short, Lose 6-4 to Crunch - Utica Comets
- Jan Jenik Recalled by Arizona Coyotes - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blue Jackets Recall Five Players from Cleveland - Cleveland Monsters
- Hirose, O'Regan Reassigned by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- T-Birds Welcome Make-A-Wish Families to MassMutual Center - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wranglers Ready for Final Push - Calgary Wranglers
- Jeremie Poirier Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - Calgary Wranglers
- Flames Recall G Dustin Wolf - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack to Host Fan Appreciation Night this Friday at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Jake Wise Joins Checkers on PTO - Charlotte Checkers
- Afanasyev Reassigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Autism Acceptance Night Hits Close to Home for Jack Rathbone - Abbotsford Canucks
- Bussi, Merkulov Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - Providence Bruins
- Ethen Frank Named to 2022-23 AHL All-Rookie Team - Hershey Bears
- 2022-23 American Hockey League All-Rookie Team Unveiled - AHL
- Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Louie Roehl to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jaydon Dureau to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Series Preview: April 12 vs. Bakersfield - Henderson Silver Knights
- Monsters Annual Fan Salute Returns Sunday for Regular Season Finale - Cleveland Monsters
- Adam Ginning Returns to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Announce Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Phantoms at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Amadeus Lombardi Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Brian Lashoff to Retire After 14 Seasons with Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bruins Buzz - April 12 - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bridgeport Islanders Stories
- Terry Scores Hat Trick, Sets New Career High In Points On Wednesday
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Phantoms at 7 p.m. Tonight
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Matthew Maggio to ATO
- Andreoff, Dufour Each Score On Saturday
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Penguins at 7 p.m. Tonight