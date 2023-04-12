Bruins Buzz - April 12

ATLANTIC DIVISION RACE

The Providence Bruins posted two wins in three tries last week, while the Hershey Bears matched them in the race for the regular season Atlantic Division title. The P-Bruins defeated the Bears on Wednesday, took down the Penguins on Friday, and fell to the Wolf Pack on Saturday. Hershey currently has a one point lead over Providence in the standings with three games remaining.

NEW ADDITIONS

The Providence Bruins have added forward Brett Harrison and defenseman Frederic Brunet to the roster as the regular season comes to a close. Harrison, 19, came from the OHL, where he posted 69 points in 57 games played. Brunet, 19, played in the QMJHL, where he tallied 73 points in 66 games as a blueliner.

CONTRIBUTING TO HISTORY

The Boston Bruins recalled and skated Brandon Bussi, Connor Carrick, and Vinni Lettieri in their 63rd win of the season, a game that rewrote the record for most wins in a season by an NHL team. Connor Carrick had an assist in the game, while Vinni Lettieri skated on the fourth line and Brandon Bussi backed up Jeremy Swayman.

THE ROAD AHEAD

The Providence Bruins have a daunting schedule to close out the regular season. The have three-straight games to play on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, before a first-round bye in the playoffs. Friday's game at Springfield is set for 7:05 P.M. Saturday's contest at home against Bridgeport will have a 7:05 P.M. puck drop. The regular season concludes with a 3:05 P.M. home contest against Springfield.

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Merkulov (23)

Assists: Carrick (35)

Points: Merkulov (53)

+/-: Carrick (+12)

PIM: Wagner (69)

GAA: Bussi (2.38)

Save %: Bussi (.925)

Wins: Bussi (21)

TEAM STATS

RECORD: 42-17-8-2

DIVISON RANK: 2nd Atlantic

GOALS FOR: 207

GOALS AGAINST: 188

PP: 17.5% (49/280)

PK: 83.1% (43/255)

TOP SCORER: Merkulov (23-30-53)

