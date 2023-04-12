Blue Jackets Recall Five Players from Cleveland

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets recalled forwards Tyler Angle, Joona Luoto, and Mikael Pyyhtia, and defensemen Samuel Knazko and Billy Sweezey from Cleveland.

A 5'10", 171 lb. left-shooting native of Niagara Falls, ON, Angle, 22, was selected by Columbus in the seventh round (212th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Angle posted 11-12-23 with 28 penalty minutes in 65 appearances for the Monsters this season and tallied 33-51-84 with 62 penalty minutes in 159 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning three seasons from 2020-23. Prior to his professional career, Angle notched 61-71-132 with 120 penalty minutes in 228 career OHL appearances for the Windsor Spitfires spanning parts of four seasons from 2016-20.

Luoto supplied 1-0-1 in five appearances for the Blue Jackets this year and added 14-11-25 with ten penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 45 appearances for the Monsters. In 27 appearances for Tappara Tampere in Finland's Liiga last season, Luoto posted 9-5-14 with 12 penalty minutes and a +8 rating and earned the Jari Kurri Award as Liiga's Playoff MVP, helping Tappara claim the 2021-22 Liiga Championship. A 6'3", 192 lb. left-shooting native of Tampere, Finland, Luoto, 25, tallied 1-0-1 with two penalty minutes in 21 career NHL appearances for the Winnipeg Jets in 2019-20 and Columbus in 2022-23, and added 2-6-8 with 22 penalty minutes in 29 AHL appearances for the Manitoba Moose in 2019-20 as well. In 175 Liiga appearances for Tappara and HIFK Helsinki spanning parts of five seasons from 2016-19 and 2020-22, Luoto contributed 35-26-61 with 66 penalty minutes and a +24 rating. Luoto additionally helped Tappara claim the 2018-19 Liiga Bronze Medal, 2017-18 Liiga Silver Medal, and the 2016-17 Liiga Championship. Luoto also represented Finland at the 2016-17 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

In 47 appearances for TPS in Finland's Liiga this season, Pyyhtia posted 7-13-20 with 16 penalty minutes and added 3-0-3 with an even rating in six appearances for Cleveland. A 6'0", 166 lb. left-shooting native of Turku, Finland, Pyyhtia, 21, was selected by Columbus in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on May 5, 2022, extending through the 2024-25 season. In 140 career Liiga appearances, all for TPS, spanning parts of four seasons from 2019-23, Pyyhtia contributed 31-32-63 with 26 penalty minutes and a +1 rating and helped TPS capture the 2020-21 and 2021-22 Liiga Silver Medals. Pyyhtia also helped Finland claim the Bronze Medal at the 2020-21 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

A 6'1", 191 lb. left-shooting native of Trencin, Slovakia, Knazko, 20, was selected by Columbus in the third round (78th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In 49 appearances for Cleveland this season, Knazko registered 1-20-21 with 17 penalty minutes and contributed 5-15-20 with 12 penalty minutes and a +14 rating in 27 WHL appearances for the Seattle Thunderbirds last year. Knazko logged an even rating in one appearance for Liiga's TPS in 2021-22 and represented Slovakia in international competition at the 2019-20 and 2020-21 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, the 2020-21 IIHF World Championship, and the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

In seven appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, Sweezey tallied 0-1-1 with nine penalty minutes and added 0-11-11 with 68 penalty minutes in 55 apperances for Cleveland this year. A 6'2", 203 lb. right-shooting native of Hanson, MA, Sweezey, 27, logged 4-22-26 with 208 penalty minutes in 147 career AHL appearances spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-23 with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Cleveland. Prior to his professional career, Sweezey tallied 3-26-29 with 159 penalty minutes and a +16 rating in 127 career NCAA appearances for Yale University spanning four seasons from 2016-20 and added 3-1-4 with 135 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 58 career USHL appearances for the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Chicago Steel spanning parts of two seasons from 2014-16.

