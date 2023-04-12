Monsters Announce Roster Moves

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets assigned forwards Josh Dunne, Trey Fix-Wolansky, and Carson Meyer, and defensemen Jake Christiansen and David Jiricek to Cleveland. The Monsters also announced that the team assigned defenseman Olivier LeBlanc to the ECHL's Florida Everblades.

A 6'4", 204 lb. left-shooting native of O'Fallon, MO, Dunne, 24, signed a one-year, two-way contract with Columbus on July 1, 2022. Dunne posted six penalty minutes in eight appearances for the Blue Jackets this season and added 20-17-37 with 69 penalty minutes in 62 appearances for Cleveland. In 14 career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets during the 2020-21 and 2022-23 seasons, Dunne registered ten penalty minutes and added 34-24-58 with 122 penalty minutes in 106 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-23. Prior to his professional career, Dunne notched 29-26-55 with 70 penalty minutes and a +24 rating in 78 career NCAA appearances for Clarkson University spanning three seasons from 2018-21. Dunne served as Clarkson's captain in 2020-21, was named to the 2019-20 ECAC Third All-Star Team, and helped the Golden Knights claim the 2018-19 ECAC Tournament Championship. In 140 career USHL appearances for the Green Bay Gamblers spanning parts of four seasons from 2014-18, Dunne logged 34-40-74 with 91 penalty minutes and a +16 rating.

A 5'7", 186 lb. right-shooting native of Edmonton, AB, Fix-Wolansky, 23, was originally selected by Columbus in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Fix-Wolansky posted 1-0-1 in nine games for the Blue Jackets this season and added 29-41-70 with 38 penalty minutes in 58 appearances for Cleveland, tying the Monsters' single-season franchise points record. Fix-Wolansky contributed 2-1-3 in 15 career NHL appearances for Columbus during portions of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. In 163 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of four seasons from 2019-23, Fix-Wolansky contributed 60-78-138 with 131 penalty minutes. Fix-Wolansky embarked on his professional career with the Monsters during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs, supplying 1-1-2 in three games played. Prior to his professional career, Fix-Wolansky notched 93-152-245 with 202 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 216 career WHL appearances for his hometown Edmonton Oil Kings spanning parts of three seasons from 2016-19. In 2018-19, Fix-Wolansky served as Edmonton's captain and was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team.

A 5'11", 184 lb. right-shooting native of Powell, OH, Meyer, 25, was selected by Columbus in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 14 appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, Meyer notched 0-1-1 with six penalty minutes and added 9-17-26 with 34 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 31 appearances for Cleveland. Meyer supplied 1-3-4 with 12 penalty minutes in 27 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23. In 113 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-23, Meyer tallied 34-39-73 with 110 penalty minutes. Prior to his professional career, Meyer posted 42-47-89 with 114 penalty minutes in 137 NCAA appearances for Miami (OH) University and the Ohio State University spanning four seasons from 2016-20, helping Ohio State claim the 2018-19 Big Ten Regular Season Championship. In parts of two USHL seasons with the Tri-City Storm from 2014-16, Meyer contributed 32-20-52 with 47 penalty minutes and a +9 rating, helping Tri-City claim the 2015-16 Clark Cup as USHL Playoff Champions.

A 6'0", 186 lb. left-shooting native of West Vancouver, BC, Christiansen, 23, posted 0-4-4 with four penalty minutes in 24 appearances for Columbus this season and added 8-22-30 with 53 penalty minutes in 47 appearances for Cleveland. Christiansen registered 1-4-5 with four penalty minutes in 32 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23. In 146 career AHL appearances for the Stockton Heat and Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2019-23, Christiansen registered 24-66-90 with 100 penalty minutes, was named to the 2021-22 AHL Second All-Star Team, and particpated in the 2022-23 AHL All-Star Classic. Prior to his professional career, Christiansen contributed 50-102-152 with 114 penalty minutes and a +84 rating in 297 career WHL appearances for the Everett Silvertips spanning parts of five seasons from 2015-20 and was named to the 2019-20 WHL (West) Second All-Star Team.

A 6'3", 189 lb. right-shooting native of Klatovy, Czechia, Jiricek, 19, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Jiricek posted two penalty minutes in four appearances for Columbus this season, the first NHL action of his career, and added 6-32-38 with 34 penalty minutes in 52 appearances for Cleveland. In 67 appearances for Plzen HC in the Czech Extraliga spanning parts of three seasons from 2019-22, Jiricek logged 8-12-20 with 85 penalty minutes and a +14 rating and was named the Extraliga's 2020-21 Rookie of the Year. Internationally, Jiricek represented Czechia at the 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, helping Czechia claim the Silver Medal at the 2022-23 World Juniors and earning 'Best Defenseman' honors at the tournament, along with inclusion on the post-tournament media All-Star Team. Jiricek also helped Czechia claim the Bronze Medal at the 2021-22 IIHF World Championship.

