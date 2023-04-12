Flames Recall G Dustin Wolf

April 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled goaltender Dustin Wolf Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Wolf, a native of Gilroy, California has played in 53 games this season for the Calgary Wranglers with an AHL-leading 41 wins. Wolf also leads the league in GAA (2.08), SV% (.932), shutouts (7) and was named the AHL Goalie of the Month for December 2022.

The 21-year-old is riding a 10-game win streak at the time of his recall and played in his 100th AHL game on March 26th, stopping 28 of the 30 shots he faced in a 3-2 Wranglers win.

DUSTIN WOLF - GOALTENDER

BORN: Gilroy, CA DATE: April 16, 2001

HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 175 lbs.

CATCHES: Left

DRAFTED: CGY - 7th round (214th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.