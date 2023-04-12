Flames Recall G Dustin Wolf
April 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled goaltender Dustin Wolf Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Wolf, a native of Gilroy, California has played in 53 games this season for the Calgary Wranglers with an AHL-leading 41 wins. Wolf also leads the league in GAA (2.08), SV% (.932), shutouts (7) and was named the AHL Goalie of the Month for December 2022.
The 21-year-old is riding a 10-game win streak at the time of his recall and played in his 100th AHL game on March 26th, stopping 28 of the 30 shots he faced in a 3-2 Wranglers win.
DUSTIN WOLF - GOALTENDER
BORN: Gilroy, CA DATE: April 16, 2001
HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 175 lbs.
CATCHES: Left
DRAFTED: CGY - 7th round (214th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft
