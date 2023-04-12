Stars Edge Moose to Maintain Central Division Lead

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, edged out the Manitoba Moose for a 3-2 win Wednesday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Moose scored the first goal at 1:56 when Parker Ford cleaned up a rebound initially shot by Leon Gawanke. No more than 19 seconds later, Ben Gleason fired a shot that eyed the top-right corner behind Evan Cormier and tied the game 1-1. Then at the 3:23 mark, Dominic Toninato rolled over a shot near the front of the goal and floated it in to reclaim a 2-1 lead.

The second period saw the Stars score twice to take the lead for good. Marian Studenic tied the game 2-2 when he capitalized on an open-net rebound chance at 4:26 after Curtis McKeznie drove the net off the right wall. Texas took the lead with 1:09 left in the stanza when a shot by Rhett Gardner amidst a net-front scramble glanced off Riley Tufte and in to make it 3-2.

Remi Poirier stymied the Moose the rest of the night, making 12 third period saves that helped secure a 3-2 victory and kept Texas in the top spot in the AHL's Central Division.

While improving to 9-4-2 on the season with the win, Poirier turned aside 32 of 34 shots in the contest. For the Moose, Cormier came down with the loss after he allowed three goals on 32 shots.

The Stars conclude the regular season playing host to the Iowa Wild Saturday and Sunday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The two-game series begins Saturday night with face-off at 7:00 p.m.

