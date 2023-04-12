Jan Jenik Recalled by Arizona Coyotes

April 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Scottsdale, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes and General Manager Bill Armstrong announced Friday that forward Jan Jenik has been recalled by the Coyotes from the Tucson Roadrunners. The move represents Jenik's second call-up of the season, after making his season debut with Arizona on December 17, 2022, against the Buffalo Sabres at Mullett Arena.

In his third season with the Roadrunners, Jan Jenik has totaled seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points in 30 games played. The 22-year-old returned to the Tucson lineup on March 25 after missing 37 games due to injury. Since coming back, Jenik has tallied nine points (2g 7a) in just seven games played with three-straight multiple-point performances from March 25 to March 31. With 110 career games played for Tucson, Jenik ranks in the top ten in Roadrunners franchise history for goals (30 - 8th), assists (54 - 10th), penalty minutes (167 - 8th) and total points (84 - 10th).

The Coyotes selected Jenik in the third round (#65 overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, the same draft class as current Arizona forward Barrett Hayton, goaltender Ivan Prosvetov, and Roadrunners netminder David Tendeck. He made his National Hockey League debut and scored a goal with the Coyotes on May 7, 2021 against the San Jose Sharks. In 16 career NHL outings, Jenik has recorded four goals and an assist for five points with 15 penalty minutes. He notched his first multi-goal performance with the Coyotes on March 30,2022 against the San Jose Sharks.

The Roadrunners wrap up the 2022-2023 regular season this weekend at the Tucson Arena with a two-game series against the San Jose Barracuda, AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks. Game one is scheduled for Friday, April 14 at 7:00 p.m. MST, with tickets available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun. Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes close out their season at home on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. MST against the Vancouver Canucks.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.