Hirose, O'Regan Reassigned by Detroit
April 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday reassigned forwards Taro Hirose and Danny O'Regan to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Hirose has seen action in three NHL games with Detroit this season and has totaled two penalty minutes and a minus-two rating. Hirose has a team-high 56 points (15-39-54) in 69 games with the Griffins this campaign. His 41 assists are tied for 10th in the AHL and his 22 power-play assists are tied for fifth. The former Michigan State Spartan has continued to climb the Griffins' all-time assist leaderboard, and with 124 assists he now ranks sixth in franchise history. Throughout 192 games with Grand Rapids, the Calgary, Alberta, native has 164 points (40-124-164) and 40 penalty minutes. The 26-year-old has competed in 60 NHL games throughout parts of five campaigns and has notched 20 points (4-16-20) and 14 penalty minutes.
O'Regan has totaled 48 points (17-31-48) in 64 AHL games this season between the San Diego Gulls and the Griffins. The Red Wings acquired O'Regan in a three-team trade from the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 19 that sent Givani Smith to the Florida Panthers and Michael Del Zotto to the Ducks. Since joining Grand Rapids, the 29-year-old has 14 goals and 16 assists in 37 outings. The German-born forward has 14 points (7-7-14) in his last 15 contests and 24 points (11-13-24) in his last 24 appearances. O'Regan has seen action in 30 NHL games throughout five seasons from 2016-23, totaling six points (1-5-6) and two penalty minutes.
Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their season tickets by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2023
- Hirose, O'Regan Reassigned by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- T-Birds Welcome Make-A-Wish Families to MassMutual Center - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wranglers Ready for Final Push - Calgary Wranglers
- Jeremie Poirier Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - Calgary Wranglers
- Flames Recall G Dustin Wolf - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack to Host Fan Appreciation Night this Friday at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Jake Wise Joins Checkers on PTO - Charlotte Checkers
- Afanasyev Reassigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Autism Acceptance Night Hits Close to Home for Jack Rathbone - Abbotsford Canucks
- Bussi, Merkulov Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - Providence Bruins
- Ethen Frank Named to 2022-23 AHL All-Rookie Team - Hershey Bears
- 2022-23 American Hockey League All-Rookie Team Unveiled - AHL
- Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Louie Roehl to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jaydon Dureau to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Series Preview: April 12 vs. Bakersfield - Henderson Silver Knights
- Monsters Annual Fan Salute Returns Sunday for Regular Season Finale - Cleveland Monsters
- Adam Ginning Returns to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Announce Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Phantoms at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Amadeus Lombardi Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Brian Lashoff to Retire After 14 Seasons with Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bruins Buzz - April 12 - Providence Bruins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.