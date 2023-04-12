Hirose, O'Regan Reassigned by Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday reassigned forwards Taro Hirose and Danny O'Regan to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Hirose has seen action in three NHL games with Detroit this season and has totaled two penalty minutes and a minus-two rating. Hirose has a team-high 56 points (15-39-54) in 69 games with the Griffins this campaign. His 41 assists are tied for 10th in the AHL and his 22 power-play assists are tied for fifth. The former Michigan State Spartan has continued to climb the Griffins' all-time assist leaderboard, and with 124 assists he now ranks sixth in franchise history. Throughout 192 games with Grand Rapids, the Calgary, Alberta, native has 164 points (40-124-164) and 40 penalty minutes. The 26-year-old has competed in 60 NHL games throughout parts of five campaigns and has notched 20 points (4-16-20) and 14 penalty minutes.

O'Regan has totaled 48 points (17-31-48) in 64 AHL games this season between the San Diego Gulls and the Griffins. The Red Wings acquired O'Regan in a three-team trade from the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 19 that sent Givani Smith to the Florida Panthers and Michael Del Zotto to the Ducks. Since joining Grand Rapids, the 29-year-old has 14 goals and 16 assists in 37 outings. The German-born forward has 14 points (7-7-14) in his last 15 contests and 24 points (11-13-24) in his last 24 appearances. O'Regan has seen action in 30 NHL games throughout five seasons from 2016-23, totaling six points (1-5-6) and two penalty minutes.

