Comets' Third Period Comeback Falls Short, Lose 6-4 to Crunch

April 12, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY. - Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Comets needed one point to clinch a spot in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. Standing in their way on Wednesday night in Utica were the in-state rivals, the Syracuse Crunch. Despite scoring three goals in the third period to bring the game within one goal, the Comets couldn't finish the comeback and were defeated by the Crunch, 6-4.

In the first period, the Crunch started the scoring as Simon Ryfors blasted a one-timer into the Comets net behind Nico Daws at 4:18. With the Crunch up 1-0, they extended their lead on the power-play after Gabriel Dumont deflected a shot for a goal at 6:50 sending the Crunch up, 2-0. As the Comets headed to the power-play late in the period, it was Xavier Parent who wristed a shot over the right shoulder of Crunch goalie Max Legace at 18:40. It was the second goal of the season for Parent, and it was assisted by Reilly Walsh and Simon Nemec. The Comets headed into the first intermission down, 2-1.

In the middle frame, Ryfors was awarded a penalty shot for the Crunch and capitalized on his shot that beat Daws above the blocker at 14:01. This brought the game to a 3-1 deficit for the Comets after forty minutes of play.

Syracuse defenseman joined the rush into the Comets zone and Declan Carlile scored early in the third period at 2:41 to put the Crunch up, 4-1. Later, Ryfors secured the hat-trick after he deposited another goal at 9:57 putting the Crunch up, 5-1. Jayce Hawrlyuk saw to the Comets striking again and his shot down the right wing struck behind Legace at 12:19 for his fourth of the season from Tyler Wotherspoon and Simon Nemec. The Comets fans got to the feet and never had a chance to sit back down because the team scored just 10 seconds later after Parent scored his second of the contest at 12:29 bringing the Comets within two goals down by a 5-3 score. The building went into a frenzy when Daws was pulled for the extra attacker and Ryan Schmelzer brought the team within one goal for his sixth of the season at 18:26. With the game in reach down 5-4, the Comets once again pulled Daws but it was the Crunch Ryfors who potted the empty net tally with 32 seconds left to send the game to its conclusion in a 6-4.

