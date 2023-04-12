Series Preview: April 12 vs. Bakersfield

HENDERSON, N.V - The Silver Knights will take on the Bakersfield Condors, who are fifth in the Pacific Division, in a single-game contest on Wednesday evening. The Knights will look to win their fourth consecutive game after defeating the Coachella Valley Firebirds in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Defenseman Dysin Mayo scored the overtime winner, his first as a Silver Knight.

"We have no quit in our team. Our guys, they just work and they work," said Head Coach Manny Viveiros after the victory.

"They're giving it everything that they have and just seeing what happens. I thought we played really well and had some really good opportunities. I like the way our guys fought back."

Forward Connor Ford also took the opportunity to emphasize that even though the Silver Knights are eliminated from playoff contention, the players are still dedicating their full effort to each game.

"At the end of the day, we're fighting for jobs out there," he said.

"This is our livelihood. We can't take a day off, regardless of what the standings are and whether we're playing for a championship or not. If the team does well, that's usually good for you. Everybody's working together."

LAST TIME OUT

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds, 3-2, in overtime on April 9. Dysin Mayo scored the overtime winner, his first goal as a Silver Knight. Gage Quinney, and Brendan Brisson both scored goals in regulation. Sheldon Rempal assisted on Quinney's goal to tally his 200th career AHL point.

Goaltender Isaiah Saville stopped 36 of 38 shots against to secure a Silver Knights victory against the Firebirds, who are second in the Pacific Division.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

First-year Henderson forward Brendan Brisson is on a three-game point streak. Over the team's last five games, he has notched four points (2G, 2A).

Forward Gage Quinney is just four goals shy of another career milestone: 100 career AHL goals. Over the Silver Knights' last five games, he has tallied nine points (1G, 8A).

Bakersfield forward Seth Griffith currently leads the team in points with 58. He has been kept off the scoresheet in the team's recent stretch, tallying only two assists and no goals in the past six games

Cam Dineen, who was acquired by the Condors earlier this season from the Roadrunners, has the fourth-most points among active AHL defensemen.

ACTIVE HSK POINT LEADERS

Gage Quinney: 61 (24G, 37A)

Sheldon Rempal: 57 (24G, 33A)

Gemel Smith: 52 (18G, 34A)

Sakari Manninen: 38 (12G, 26A)

Lukas Cormier: 35 (10G, 25A)

Brendan Brisson: 34 (15G, 19A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Fans can watch Wednesday's game on AHL TV with subscription. Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on 1230 The Game.

