Wichita Opens Five-Game Homestand Tonight vs. Tulsa

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, returns home tonight at 7:05 p.m. to start a five-game homestand against the Tulsa Oilers.

Last night, the Thunder beat the Oilers, 4-3, in a shootout at the BOK Center. Nick Minerva scored a pair of goals and Jay Dickman recorded the game-winner in round six. Carter Johnson added a goal and an assist, extending his goal-scoring streak to three games.

Wichita remains in a tie for fifth place in the Mountain Division with 10 points. Tulsa sits in third place with 13 points.

Evan Buitenhuis improved to 5-5-0-0 om the season. The fourth-year netminder has started every game so far this season for the Thunder. Earlier this week, he was named as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goalie of the Week.

Daniel Mannella remains near the top of the leaderboard for goaltenders in several categories. He is first in the league in wins (6), second in goals-against average (1.53), and third in save percentage (.945).

Leading the way for the Oilers is Dylan Sadowy and Alex Gilmour who each have nine points. Eddie Matsushima is third with seven points. Dickman leads Wichita with 10 points while Peter Crinella and Matteo Gennaro each have nine points.

Tonight is College Night. All college students with a valid ID can receive a $10 lower bowl ticket.

