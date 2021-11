ECHL Transactions - November 21

November 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 20, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

South Carolina :

Zach Wilkie, D

Mitch McPherson, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Hugo Roy, F returned from loan to Belleville

Cincinnati:

Add Brett Van Os, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt McLeod, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Matt Murphy, D returned from loan to Belleville

Add Stephen Harper, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Greenville:

Delete Bobby Russell, D loaned to Ontario

Idaho:

Add Jake Cass, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Mitch Versteeg, D placed on reserve

Delete Matt Tugnutt, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/8)

Jacksonville:

Add Travis Howe, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Elmer, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Jason Horvath, D activated from reserve

Add Marc-Olivier Duquette, D activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Romano, F placed on reserve

Delete Nate Kallen, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Delete Jake Theut, G placed on reserve

Orlando:

Delete Alex Dubeau, G suspended by team, removed from roster

South Carolina:

Add Chaz Reddekopp, D returned from loan to Belleville

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Jonathan Joannette, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Nate Clurman, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Matthew Boucher, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Liam Coughlin, F activated from reserve

Add Ross Olsson, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor McCarthy, D recalled by Bridgeport

Delete Felix Bibeau, F recalled by Bridgeport

