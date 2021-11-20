Jacob Pritchard Scores Highlight Reel Goal But Royals Lose in OT, 2-1

November 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, fell to the Newfoundland Growlers, 2-1, Friday, Nov. 20th at Santander Arena. Royals goaltender Kirill Ustimenko saved 34 of 36 shots, while Growlers goalie Evan Cormier saved 35 of 36.

The Growlers got on the board 21 seconds into the opening period. Marcus Power beat Ustimenko blocker side after a centering pass from Zach O'Brien set up Power's one-timer in the crease. Gordie Green was also credited with an assist on the goal, collecting his second point in two-straight games.

2:27 into the second period, the Royals answered back. Jacob Pritchard carried the puck across the blue line and put a backhand shot past Cormier, crashing into the net after the puck crossed the goal line. Pritchard's goal extended his point streak to seven games and tied the game at one where it remained for the next 37 minutes of play.

After a scoreless third period, the Growlers won it 2:59 into post-regulation play. Orrin Centazzo carried the puck across the blue line and along the left boards before passing the puck into the slot for Jeremy McKenna, who streaked between two Royals defenseman. McKenna put the shot past Ustimenko's glove save attempt, lighting the lamp as the OT hero for Newfoundland.

The Royals play their third of three games this weekend against the Norfolk Admirals Saturday, Nov. 21st at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

UPCOMING GAMES

Sunday, Nov. 21 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk - $1 Day! Get $1 popcorn, $1 nachos and $1 hot dogs. Celebrate Healthcare Workers with our Salute to Essential Workers Sundays presented by Visions Federal Credit Union.

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.