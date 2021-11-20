Cyclones Top Gladiators, 4-2

Atlanta, GA- Mason Mitchell potted the game-winning-goal in the second period to help the Cyclones edge the Atlanta Gladiators by a 4-2 final Saturday night.

Cincinnati improves to 7-5 on the season, while Atlanta drops to 6-3. Mat Robson made 40 saves to earn his fifth win of the year. Tyler Parks took the loss in goal for Atlanta, making 30 saves.

- Atlanta jumped out early in both the first and second periods, taking 1-0 and 2-1 leads on goals from Elijah Vilio and Tim Davison respectively. The Cyclones erased the first deficit on a goal line drive from Mason Mitchell that was redirected in the crease from Louie Caporusso, who scored his fourth of the season to make it 1-1.

- Brett Van Os cut through Atlanta's defense in the second period and peeled to his backhand to rip home the rookie's first professional goal. The tally would be the first of three unanswered for the Cyclones, as Mitchell found the back of the net 11:20 into the middle period for the 3-2 advantage, and subsequently, the game-winner.

- Atlanta continued to pressure in the third period, and had a marvelous chance with a 2-on-0 shorthanded opportunity. Captain Derek Nesbitt found Cody Sylvester for a cross-crease shot, but Robson made the save to hold Atlanta from tying the game.

- 14:54 into the third, Gino Esteves intercepted a puck in the defensive zone, then turned and lobbed it down the ice for Jesse Schultz to score a breakaway goal, capping the 4-2 final.

- Matthew Cairns and Luke Nogard took a fight late in the game. The Cyclones now have 12 fighting majors in as many games played this season.

- Since the tail-end of the 2018-19 season, the 'Clones have gone 29-0-2 when leading after two periods.

The Toledo Walleye make their first visit to Heritage Bank Center Wednesday night, as the Cyclones reignite the battle of Ohio for the first time since the teams met each other in the final game before the 2019-20 ECHL season was cancelled.

