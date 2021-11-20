Lions Dealt in Worcester
November 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
On Saturday night, the Lions wrapped up a two-game trip to Massachusetts. The Trois-Rivières Lions had won the first game of the trip by a score of 4-1 Friday night.
After a calm first period, Lions forward Olivier Archambault opened the scoring with the help of Peter Abbandonato and Pierrick Dubé. Minutes later, the Railers responded with three quick goals late in the second period to bring the score to 3-1 Railers.
Despite several good pushes from the visitors in the third, Railers goaltender Ken Appleby closed the door. The Railers win 3-1.
The Lions' next game will be at home at the Colisée Vidéotron on Wednesday, November 24th, against the Reading Royals.
