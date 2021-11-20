Taylor Hat Trick Propels Wings over Fuel

November 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - In their third and final home game of the week, the Indy Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday night. After scoring four straight goals in the first and second period, the Wings would hold off the Fuel to take the 5-3 win at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Neither team would be able to score in the first half of the opening period with the Fuel outshooting the Wings 7-6. It would take until four minutes remaining in the period when the Wings took advantage of a Fuel penalty and Justin Taylor beat Mitch Gillam to take a 1-0 lead. Killing off a Kalamazoo 5-on-3, the Fuel would keep the Wings to a one goal lead going into the locker room.

Earning a power play five minutes into the second period, Kalamazoo would double their lead when Justin Taylor got alone in front of the net and tucked the puck past Gillam. The Wings would put their third goal on the board after Jake Slaker snuck past the Fuel defense and fired a wrist shot past Gillam.

Jumping on an Indy turnover Giovani Vallati would beat Gillam with a wrist shot to send the Wings up 4-0. Gillam would be replaced by for Tom Aubrun following Kalamazoo's fourth goal. Indy would finally respond with five minutes remaining in the second period when Spencer Watson jumped on a rebound and wristed it past Jet Greaves. Scoring on the rush, Cliff Watson would launch a slap shot past Greaves to cut the Wings lead to 4-2.

Cutting the Kalamazoo lead to one goal, Seamus Malone would pick up a loose puck in front of the net and and put it past Greaves to make the score 4-3. Scoring his third goal of the night, Justin Taylor got open in front of the net and tucked the puck past Aubrun to give the Wings a 5-3 lead.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.