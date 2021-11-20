Heartlanders Fall Saturday
November 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Toledo, Ohio - Billy Constantinou scored his fourth goal of the season, Yuki Miura generated his first professional point, but the Toledo Walleye scored the game's first five goals and defeated the Iowa Heartlanders, 6-1, Saturday at Huntington Center.
The shot from Constantinou came at even-strength goal with 11:09 gone in the third. Miura dished to Constantinou at the top of the right circle and the rookie rifled it over Billy Christopoulos (win, 16 saves). Kris Bennett recorded the secondary helper. Trevin Kozlowski blocked 34 shots in defeat.
Linemates TJ Hensick, Josh Dickinson and Matthew Berry all scored in a 15-shot first period for Toledo. Hensick tallied at 6:52, assisted by Berry. Dickinson then snapped one in, again from Berry, two minutes later. To honor Berry's playmaking on the first two goals, his linemates found him for the third strike, with the primary helper to Hensick, with 3:51 remaining in the first on a left-circle wrist shot.
Dickinson and Brady Tomlak scored in the second period for Toledo. Dickinson and Berry each had two goals and four points.
The Heartlanders complete the road trip at Ft. Wayne on Sun., Nov. 21 at 4:00 p.m.
Iowa is next at home for another Staybridge Suites home stand Nov. 24, Nov. 26 and Nov. 27. Iowa hosts Kansas City at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday the 24th, then faces Wheeling in back-to-back games on Black Friday and Saturday the 27th, with all puck drops at 7:00 p.m. Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.
