GAME REPORT: Oilers Fall to Thunder on the Road

November 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







WICHITA, KS - The Oilers lost 5-1 to the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday.

Matteo Gennaro opened the scoring 10:08 into the game, guiding a cross-zone feed from Tim Soderlund into the top corner to give Wichita a 1-0 lead.

Soderlund tallied a goal of his own 13:23 into the middle frame, roofing a breakaway chance over the shoulder of Mason McDonald to extend Wichita's lead to two. Jimmy Soper cut the Thunder lead in half, uncorking a wrister from the left circle past Evan Buitenhuis with 2:05 left in the second. Eddie Matshumia picked up the primary assist, giving the centerman four points and three primary assists in his last two outings.

Christian Hausinger fired home a point shot 9:13 into the third period to put the score 3-1 in Wichita's favor. Peter Crinella launched a backhander from beneath the circles with 6:50 left in the third frame, giving the Thunder a three-goal lead. Gennaro iced the game with his second of the game - a power-play goal - with 4:06 remaining, closing the score line 5-1 in Wichita's favor.

Tulsa returns to INTRUST Bank Arena on Friday, Nov. 26 to square off against the Thunder for the third-straight game. The Oilers then come home for back-to-back games against the Utah Grizzlies at the BOK Center on Saturday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 28. Saturday's game starts at 7:05 p.m., and the team's annual Adopt-an-Oiler Auction will take place in the RiverSpirit Lounge after the game.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

