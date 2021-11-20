Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Mariners: November 20, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (5-5-1-0) return home to host the Maine Mariners (5-3-2-0) for the first time in team history tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

CANNED FOOD DRIVE: During tonight's game the Solar Bears are hosting a canned food drive to support the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida. Fans are encouraged to bring canned food donations to the game; those who do so will be entered into a drawing for four gold seats for a future Solar Bears home game this season.

BEAR BEER FLORIDA LAGER AT HARRY BUFFALO: Don't forget to head to Harry Buffalo on Church Street for pre and postgame food and fun - for tonight only, bar will carry Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company's Bear Beer Florida Lager on tap!

Solar Bears forward Tyler Bird is approaching 50 career points with Orlando. The forward recently suited up in his 150th career ECHL game, and has 25g-22a in his Solar Bears career.

Tonight's game features the two top-ranked teams on the power play in the ECHL. Maine leads the way at 11-for-29 (37.9%), while the Solar Bears are right behind at 10-for-28 (35.7%).

The Solar Bears are expected to turn to goaltender Zach Émond in net tonight after Brad Barone turned in a 50-save performance on Wednesday at Florida. The rookie goalie is 2-1-0 in three outings for Orlando

Forward Aaron Luchuk's next assist will give him 100 in his ECHL career with Orlando, Newfoundland and Brampton.

After scoring in back-to-back games on Sunday and Wednesday, defenseman Michael Brodzinski enters tonight's game with a four-game point streak (2g-4a). The blueliner had an earlier five-game point streak to begin the 2021-22 season. His 11 points lead all Eastern Conference defensemen.

The Mariners are in the first year of a new affiliation with the NHL's Boston Bruins and the AHL's Providence Bruins. The Mariners ride a 3-0-2-0 streak into tonight's game and are led by the trio of Pascal Laberge, Justin Brazeau and Lewis Zerter-Gossage, whose 18 combined goals account for over half of the team's goal-scoring totals.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears visit the Atlanta Gladiators on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. at Gas South Arena, before returning home to open up a four-game set with the Norfolk Admirals on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

