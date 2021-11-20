Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Mariners: November 20, 2021
November 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (5-5-1-0) return home to host the Maine Mariners (5-3-2-0) for the first time in team history tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
CANNED FOOD DRIVE: During tonight's game the Solar Bears are hosting a canned food drive to support the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida. Fans are encouraged to bring canned food donations to the game; those who do so will be entered into a drawing for four gold seats for a future Solar Bears home game this season.
BEAR BEER FLORIDA LAGER AT HARRY BUFFALO: Don't forget to head to Harry Buffalo on Church Street for pre and postgame food and fun - for tonight only, bar will carry Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company's Bear Beer Florida Lager on tap!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Solar Bears forward Tyler Bird is approaching 50 career points with Orlando. The forward recently suited up in his 150th career ECHL game, and has 25g-22a in his Solar Bears career.
Tonight's game features the two top-ranked teams on the power play in the ECHL. Maine leads the way at 11-for-29 (37.9%), while the Solar Bears are right behind at 10-for-28 (35.7%).
The Solar Bears are expected to turn to goaltender Zach Émond in net tonight after Brad Barone turned in a 50-save performance on Wednesday at Florida. The rookie goalie is 2-1-0 in three outings for Orlando
Forward Aaron Luchuk's next assist will give him 100 in his ECHL career with Orlando, Newfoundland and Brampton.
After scoring in back-to-back games on Sunday and Wednesday, defenseman Michael Brodzinski enters tonight's game with a four-game point streak (2g-4a). The blueliner had an earlier five-game point streak to begin the 2021-22 season. His 11 points lead all Eastern Conference defensemen.
The Mariners are in the first year of a new affiliation with the NHL's Boston Bruins and the AHL's Providence Bruins. The Mariners ride a 3-0-2-0 streak into tonight's game and are led by the trio of Pascal Laberge, Justin Brazeau and Lewis Zerter-Gossage, whose 18 combined goals account for over half of the team's goal-scoring totals.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears visit the Atlanta Gladiators on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. at Gas South Arena, before returning home to open up a four-game set with the Norfolk Admirals on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
