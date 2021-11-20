KC Defeats Utah 5-2 in Series Opener

West Valley City, Utah - The Kansas City Mavericks scored 4 unanswered goals to turn a 2-1 Utah Grizzlies lead into a 5-2 Mavericks win as Derik Angeli had 2 goals and 1 assist and 4 other Mavericks had 2 point nights on a Friday evening at Maverik Center.

Jesse Mychan got the Mavericks on the board 9:56 into the game as he scored a power play goal. KC led 1-0 after 1 period. Charle-Edouard D'Astous tied the game 2:54 into the 2nd with a power play tally. D'Astous now has a point in 8 straight games. The score was tied at 1-1 after 40 minutes of play.

Quinn Ryan got Utah the lead after scoring from the right circle 3:58 into the third period. Exactly 1 minute later Marcus Crawford tied the game with his 2nd goal of the season. The Mavericks took the lead for good 13:04 into the third as player/assistant coach Willie Corrin scored his first of the season. Derik Angeli added a breakaway goal 14:02 in and a power play goal 17:43 into the third to complete the scoring. Utah outshot Kansas City 31 to 28. The Mavericks went 2 for 5 on the power play, while Utah was 1 for 5.

Hunter Miska saved 23 of 28 in net for Utah and Kansas City's Daniil Chechelev saved 29 of 31. Brian Bowen led Utah with 7 shots on goal.

The middle game of the series is on Saturday night at Maverik Center. Face-off is at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars.

1. Derik Angeli (KC) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +2, 3 shots.

2. Willie Corrin (KC) - GWG. 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 4 shots.

3. Marcus Crawford (KC) - 1 goal, 1 assists, 1 shot, +1.

