Mariners Battle to the Final Whistle, But Fall a Goal Short in Orlando
November 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
ORLANDO, FL - The Mariners scored twice with their goalie pulled, but came up a goal short on Saturday night in a 5-4 loss to the Orlando Solar Bears at Amway Center. Just Brazeau led the Mariners with a pair of goals in the game, while Bruins prospect Victor Berglund scored his first Mariners goal.
Following a scoreless opening period, the action picked up in the middle frame. The Solar Bears struck first with a shorthanded goal at 3:39 of the 2nd, when forward Tyler Bird drove down the wing and cut across the Mariners crease to beat netminder Zach Bouthillier. At 11:21 of the period, the Mariners tied it up when Justin Brazeau took a pass from Michael Kim and ripped a wrister past Orlando's Zach Emond from the right wing circle. At 16:19 of the period, the Solar Bears went back ahead on a Steenn Pasichnuk goal, but the Mariners once again had the answer when Victor Berglund blasted home a power play goal to tie the game at two.
Entering the third in a 2-2 tie, the Solar Bears scored twice in the first three minutes of the period to take a 4-2 lead on goals by Kevin Lohan and Luke Boka. With a little over 3:30 remaining, Cam Askew caught Emond by surprise, sneaking one through from a sharp angle and bringing it back to a one goal game. An ice-length empty net goal by Orlando defenseman Michael Brodzinski then put the deficit back to two. With 19 seconds remaining and the goalie pulled again, Pascal Laberge found Brazeau in behind Emond for Brazeau's second goal of the night. The Mariners mounted one last effort in the final seconds but couldn't get a last shot off before the final horn sounded.
The Mariners (5-4-2-0) return home for a pair of games next week around Thanksgiving on November 24th and 26th. They host the Worcester Railers on Wednesday the 24th at 7:00 PM as the VIP Rivalry Cup continues. The Newfoundland Growlers come to town on the 26th for a 7:15 PM faceoff and Marvel Super Hero™ Night, which will feature Black Panther specialty jerseys and a Marvel poster giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. It's also a 1-2-3 Friday: $1 popcorn, $2 hot dogs, and $3 Bud Light Drafts through the start of the 2nd period. Individual tickets can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 20, 2021
- Cyclones Top Gladiators, 4-2 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Dickinson, Berry Combine for Eight Points in Toledo Win over Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Come Inches Away from a Point in Fort Wayne - Wheeling Nailers
- Jacob Pritchard Scores Highlight Reel Goal But Royals Lose in OT, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Heartlanders Fall Saturday - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Take Down Lions 3-1 on Frontline Heroes Night - Worcester Railers HC
- Taylor Hat Trick Fuels K-Wings to Victory - Kalamazoo Wings
- Icemen Freeze Blades in Shootout - Florida Everblades
- Lions Dealt in Worcester - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Growlers Top Reading 2-1 in Overtime - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Battle to the Final Whistle, But Fall a Goal Short in Orlando - Maine Mariners
- Steelheads Sign Defenseman Jake Cass from Birmingham - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - November 21 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Clurman Returns to Utah for Saturday Night vs KC - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: Dances with Wolves Night vs Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Opens Five-Game Homestand Tonight vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Mariners: November 20, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Look for Revenge in Battle with First-Place Growlers - Reading Royals
- Glads Ready for Second Tilt of Weekend - Atlanta Gladiators
- Hawerchuk's Overtime Goal Guides Icemen Past Mariners - Jacksonville Icemen
- Everblades Primed to Thaw Icemen - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Rapid City, 8:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Americans Fall to Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Offense Comes Alive for Sellout Crowd in 5-1 Steelheads Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Hammer Americans, 6-1 - Rapid City Rush
- KC Defeats Utah 5-2 in Series Opener - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Maine Mariners Stories
- Mariners Battle to the Final Whistle, But Fall a Goal Short in Orlando
- Mariners Earn Five of Six Points in Jacksonville
- Bouthillier Stops 37 to Lead Maine to Third Straight Win
- Laberge Scores Twice, Mariners Start Florida Trip with Win
- Zerter-Gossage Loaned to AHL Tucson