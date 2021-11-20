Royals Look for Revenge in Battle with First-Place Growlers

November 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Reading Royals forward Brayden Low

(Reading Royals) Reading Royals forward Brayden Low(Reading Royals)

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Newfoundland Growlers at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Santander Arena.

The Royals lost Friday, Nov. 19 to Newfoundland, 3-2. After falling to a 3-0 deficit in the third period, Reading stormed back with two goals in the final five minutes of the contest from Dominic Cormier and Thomas Ebbing. Growlers goaltender Evan Cormier stretched across to make a desperate left pad save in the dying seconds of the game to keep the Growlers' win intact.

If the Royals had won Friday and Saturday in regulation, they would have gone into first-place in the North Division.

Dylan Coyle talks with head coach Kirk MacDonald on The Lion's Roar

Reading sits second in the North Division with 13 points and a record of 5-2-3, while Newfoundland leads the division at 9-2-0.

Fans can listen to the game at mixlr.com/readingroyals or watch at FloSports through bit.ly/RoyalsFloSports.

The Royals will hold a charity cornhole tournament before the game at the arena with Keystone State Cornhole. The tournament benefits Laney's Legacy of Hope and the One Wish Foundation, with all proceeds from the tournament going directly to those organizations. The tournament is run with help from Rally for Ryder, a movement that revolves around five-year-old Ryder Knechtle. Ryder was diagnosed in 2020 with a terminal form of brain cancer and has spent the last year-and-a-half in high spirits while battling his diagnosis.

The tournament begins at 10:00 a.m. and will last until at least 3:00 a.m., while the championship will be held on the ice after the game tonight.

The Alvernia University Women's Ice Hockey team will be taking on Neuman University at the arena at 2:00 p.m.

Lastly, the Royals will wear their second specialty jersey of the season and play on ice that has been painted with the names of fans' loved ones who have been affected by cancer. There will also be free souvenir cup refills all night.

UPCOMING GAMES

Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland - Hockey Fights Cancer Night! Paint the ice for Hockey Fights Cancer, get free souvenir cup refills and watch the Royals wear a specialty jersey.

Sunday, Nov. 21 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk - $1 Day! Get $1 popcorn, $1 nachos and $1 hot dogs. Celebrate Healthcare Workers with our Salute to Essential Workers Sundays presented by Visions Federal Credit Union.

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.