Steelheads Sign Defenseman Jake Cass from Birmingham

November 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have signed defenseman Jake Cass prior to tonight's game to a Standard Player Contract (SPC), Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Saturday.

Cass, 25, appeared in one game with the Birmingham Bulls (SPHL) this season and earned his first professional assist in the contest. The Stillwater, Minn. is in his first professional season following three years at Hamline University from 2017-18 through 2019-20, tallying 16 points (1-15-16) in 53 games with a career-best eight points (4-4-8) in just 14 games during his junior season in 2019-20. He did not play during the 2020-21 season.

The Steelheads conclude their three-game weekend against the Adirondack Thunder tonight at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. Tickets are available by calling 208-331-TIXS or going to idahosteelheads.com. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.

Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and more on ECHL TV.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.