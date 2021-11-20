Growlers Top Reading 2-1 in Overtime
November 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers recorded their 6th straight victory on the road with a 2-1 overtime win at the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania.
Marcus power opened the scoring for the Growlers just 21 seconds into the game after taking a pass from Zach O'Brien, who was stationed behind the reading net, and tucked it over the shoulder of Royals goalie Kirill Ustimenko.
Jacob Pritchard of the Reading Royals responded early in the second period to tie the game at one. From that moment on it was a goalie duel as both teams traded chances until regulation time expired.
Growlers forward, Jermey McKenna was the overtime hero after he snapped a pass from Orin Centazzo behind the Royals netminder. Growlers goaltender, Evan Cormier recorded his 6th victory of the season, stopping 35 of 36 shots along the way.
Quick Hits
Evan Cormier stopped 35 of 36 shots.
Jeremy McKenna recorded his first Growlers goal, the Overtime game-winner.
The three stars were 3 - E. Cormier (NFL), 2 - K. Ustimenkor (REA), 1 - J. McKenna (NFL)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 20, 2021
- Cyclones Top Gladiators, 4-2 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Dickinson, Berry Combine for Eight Points in Toledo Win over Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Come Inches Away from a Point in Fort Wayne - Wheeling Nailers
- Jacob Pritchard Scores Highlight Reel Goal But Royals Lose in OT, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Heartlanders Fall Saturday - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Take Down Lions 3-1 on Frontline Heroes Night - Worcester Railers HC
- Taylor Hat Trick Fuels K-Wings to Victory - Kalamazoo Wings
- Icemen Freeze Blades in Shootout - Florida Everblades
- Lions Dealt in Worcester - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Growlers Top Reading 2-1 in Overtime - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Battle to the Final Whistle, But Fall a Goal Short in Orlando - Maine Mariners
- Steelheads Sign Defenseman Jake Cass from Birmingham - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - November 21 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Clurman Returns to Utah for Saturday Night vs KC - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: Dances with Wolves Night vs Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Opens Five-Game Homestand Tonight vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Mariners: November 20, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Look for Revenge in Battle with First-Place Growlers - Reading Royals
- Glads Ready for Second Tilt of Weekend - Atlanta Gladiators
- Hawerchuk's Overtime Goal Guides Icemen Past Mariners - Jacksonville Icemen
- Everblades Primed to Thaw Icemen - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Rapid City, 8:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Americans Fall to Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Offense Comes Alive for Sellout Crowd in 5-1 Steelheads Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Hammer Americans, 6-1 - Rapid City Rush
- KC Defeats Utah 5-2 in Series Opener - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Top Reading 2-1 in Overtime
- Growlers Win 3-2 in Reading
- Growlers Win Rubber Match 5-3 over Railers
- Growlers Fall to Railers 5-2
- Growlers Top Railers in Thrilling 3-2 Shootout Win