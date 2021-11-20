Growlers Top Reading 2-1 in Overtime

November 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers recorded their 6th straight victory on the road with a 2-1 overtime win at the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Marcus power opened the scoring for the Growlers just 21 seconds into the game after taking a pass from Zach O'Brien, who was stationed behind the reading net, and tucked it over the shoulder of Royals goalie Kirill Ustimenko.

Jacob Pritchard of the Reading Royals responded early in the second period to tie the game at one. From that moment on it was a goalie duel as both teams traded chances until regulation time expired.

Growlers forward, Jermey McKenna was the overtime hero after he snapped a pass from Orin Centazzo behind the Royals netminder. Growlers goaltender, Evan Cormier recorded his 6th victory of the season, stopping 35 of 36 shots along the way.

Quick Hits

Evan Cormier stopped 35 of 36 shots.

Jeremy McKenna recorded his first Growlers goal, the Overtime game-winner.

The three stars were 3 - E. Cormier (NFL), 2 - K. Ustimenkor (REA), 1 - J. McKenna (NFL)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.