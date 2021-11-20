Americans Fall to Rapid City

Rapid City, SD - The Americans jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period, but that would be the last goal they would score in a 6-1 loss to the Rapid City Rush on Friday night.

Spencer Asuchak extended his point streak to six games with his fourth goal of the year in the opening frame, a power play goal from Chad Costello and Gavin Gould at the 3:51 mark of the game, and the Americans had a 1-0 lead after the first period.

Rapid City would score the next six goals in the game. Logan Nelson had a pair for the Rush, who evened the series at a game each with a five-goal victory.

"It was disappointing," said Americans forward Chad Costello. "Things really changed in the second period. Losing our goalie Antoine Bibeau was a big blow. He made some big saves before he left the game. Rapid City took advantage of some mistakes and that was the difference in the game."

Antoine Bibeau (injured) left the game after four minutes of the second period giving way to Hayden Lavigne. He had 18 saves on 22 shots in relief.

The Americans had the only power play goal of the hockey game going 1-for-4 with the man advantage. Rapid City was 0-for-3.

The series finale is on Saturday night at 8:05 pm CST. The pregame show on Flo Hockey TV is at 7:30 pm.

